Many of us love eggs for breakfast on the weekend, be it a healthy poached egg, scrambled style or a good old fry up.

Now This Morning and BBC Radio 2 host Dermot O'Leary, who presents the show on Friday mornings with Alison Hammond, has shared his secret to amazing eggs.

"For me, a good brunch on the weekend has to include eggs," said Dermot while tasting an egg dish on the show. "I love eggs and eggs are a huge part of my weekend."

The star went on to reveal that he turns to one particular cookbook for his egg recipes – and it sounds very sophisticated indeed.

"For a birthday a couple of years ago, a mate got me The Wolesey cookery book. I was like ooh thanks, I know how to cook an egg," said Dermot.

He continued: "Then with lockdown and stuff I thought I will go back and polish off my basics - and it's completely changed the way I make eggs." Before that, he said he was, "Ill-disciplined and it's all about timing and discipline."

Breakfast at The Wolseley, £13.38, Amazon

We found said book, Breakfast at The Wolseley by A. A. Gill, for sale on Amazon. It's described, "The ultimate guide to producing and enjoying a superb breakfast in the Wolseley style."

For those who've never been to The Wolesey, the celebrated restaurant is situated in London's Piccadilly, founded by Jeremy King and Christ Corbin who are behind famed London eateries The Ivy, The Caprice and J Sheekey. Breakfast is big at The Wolesey so this book sounds like something of a brunch bible.

Dermot loves his eggs on the weekend

The blurb reads: "There is a host of delicious recipes, whether it's fresh fruit and crisp croissants or a full English with steaming high-grade Arabica blend coffee.

"You can also learn more about the background and ethos of the Wolseley with a description of the building and how it became the icon it is today, including an intriguing look at how breakfast service is run at the Wolseley both at front of house and behind the scenes."

