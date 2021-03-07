Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia steals her food in hilarious video - and it's adorable The actress and partner Gorka Marquez are doting parents

Gemma Atkinson shared the cutest video of Mia, her 19-month-old daughter, that will no doubt have thrilled the star's fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the doting mum posted a short clip of the little girl, who was using a straw to help herself to some of Gemma's smoothie.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals major lifestyle change

As Mia lifted her head up, she looked up at her mum with wide eyes and revealed that her mouth and chin were covered with the dark green liquid – bless!

Gemma said: "Do you like that?" to which Mia sweetly replied: "Yes."

"Do you know what it is?" the former Emmerdale star asked, and Mia said: "Yeah."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia 'steals' her food in adorable video

"What is it?" Gemma asked. A tongue-tied Mia looked unsure, so her mum went on: "Do you want me to tell you what's in it?"

SEE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's luxe marital home revealed

MORE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reveal unique engagement gift

She then listed the ingredients, with Mia replying "Yeah," to each one as she continued to chew on the straw. "Banana… Avocado… Spinach… Broccoli," Gemma explained.

Little Mia helped herself to her mum's snack

The mum-of-one added the caption "Food thief" to the clip, but we don't think she resented it too much…

Mia is clearly following in her parents' footsteps by enjoying healthy food – but that isn't the only way she's emulating them.

Last week, Gemma shared a cute clip which showed her little girl clutching a mobile phone which was playing Whitney Houston's 1980s hit I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Mia looked delighted as she stood on her parents' bed and swayed before moving her feet more and more quickly, in time with the music.

Gemma and Gorka announced their engagement last month

Her dad, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, must be so proud! Gemma and Gorka met on the set of the dance show in 2017 and welcomed their daughter on 4 July 2019.

On Valentine's Day this year, they announced the happy news that they are engaged.

They confirmed their engagement with a romantic selfie which showed Gemma sporting an exquisite diamond ring. "Valentine’s forever... Of course, I said yes," she gushed in the caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.