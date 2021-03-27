Ruth Langsford uses unexpected ingredients in her scrambled eggs recipe The star had some unusual ingredients

Ruth Langsford might be about to divide the nation after she showcased her scrambled eggs recipe on her Instagram Stories with some unusual ingredients.

The star demonstrated her recipe in her glamorous kitchen, cooking it on top of a gas hob.

As she prepared the meal, she teased: "Spicy scrambled eggs coming up!.... Frozen, chopped onions & frozen, chopped garlic…soften in a little butter."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares her healthy work lunch

She then pulled out a frozen bag of diced chorizo sausage, calling it a "game changer."

After cooking for a bit longer, the This Morning presenter introduced her next ingredient, frozen diced tomatoes – which she again called a "game changer."

The star then introduced eggs to the mix, as she added: "Doesn't look too appetising at this stage but trust me….!"

Ruth advised fans to keep stirring before showing off her finished meal, consisting of the eggs, some salmon and buttered brown bread.

The unusual ingredient is apparently a "game changer"

Given the spicy nature of the recipe, her eggs are sure to divide many, but the final product did look quite appetising.

The presenter and husband Eamonn Holmes recently stunned fans as they showed off a never-before-seen home cinema at their Surrey mansion.

The room was designed to have a Manchester United theme, as Eamonn is a huge supporter of the team.

The final meal looked delicious

The room featured red leather sofas, red LED strip lights along the top and bottom of a projector screen at the front of the room, and black walls and ceilings.

The room had an insert in the ceiling designed to look like stars, as well as spotlights, and some plush grey carpets added to the cosy vibe. A black glass-topped coffee table was positioned in front of the sofas for beverages.

"A bit of redecoration today," Eamonn cheekily captioned the snap, before he added: "Can't ever have too much #United Red," along with a smiling emoji.

