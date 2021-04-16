There's an online Chelsea Bun Bake-Off competition! Find out how to enter Now we're feeling peckish…

Well, this is exciting! Baking fans will be thrilled to known that one can enter an online Chelsea Bun Bake-Off this May.

Hosted by Royal Warrant Holder, Partridges of London, the third annual World Chelsea Bun Awards Online Bake-Off Competition takes place on 8 May – which is also World Chelsea Bun Day 2021.

Chelsea buns are a type of currant bun traditionally made from a rich yeast dough flavoured with lemon peel, cinnamon or mixed spice. The first Chelsea Bun was created around 1700 by Richard Hand, proprietor of The Old Chelsea Bun House, who was apparently known as Captain Bun!

The Chelsea Bun House, which was demolished in 1839, is thought to have been located between Pimlico Green and Royal Hospital Road in Chelsea, close to the Partridges shop in Duke of York Square, and was famous for its Chelsea buns.

It also did a roaring trade in hot cross buns at Easter and was patronised by customers including King George II, King George III and their families.

Bakers of all ages and skill levels can enter the competition by sharing photographs of their Chelsea Buns in one of three categories: children, adults and professionals.

All you need to do is make some Chelsea Buns, photograph them and either post the photo on Instagram using the hashtag #worldchelseabunawards and tag in @world.chelsea.bun.awards or email their photograph via the worldchelseabunawards.com website.

The entry deadline is 5pm on Friday 7th May 2021 and the competition is free to enter.

Buns will be judged on how delicious they look, the originality/creativity of the recipe and the presentation/plating. Judging takes place on Saturday 8th May at 3pm and entrants are requested to make a donation to The Children’s Surgery Foundation.

There are some wonderful prizes too! The children's category winner will receive a winner's apron and bespoke Partridges hamper; the adult prize is a winner's apron, bespoke Partridges hamper and a bottle of Partridges Chelsea Flower Gin. Professional bakers can win the apron, sharing hamper and some Partridges Champagne.

One winner will be selected as the overall ‘Best Chelsea Bun Baker 2021'. Winners will be announced at worldchelseabunawards.com Happy baking everyone!

