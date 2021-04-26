Rachel Riley suffers major cooking fail while preparing vegan roast dinner The former Strictly contestant is pregnant with her second child

Rachel Riley has revealed her recent attempt at making vegan Yorkshire puddings went horribly wrong - but despite the unfortunate cooking fail, the Countdown star managed to see the funny side!

Taking to her Twitter page on Sunday, the 35-year-old shared two photos of her dinner - including a snap of the popular Sunday roast staple, which looked slightly flat.

"Vegan roast yum! Vs vegan attempt at Yorkshire pudding," she wrote alongside emojis of a thumbs down and rubbish bin.

One follower quipped: "That's cake", to which Rachel replied: "It would have been the worst cake ever! Epic fail."

It seems the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant - who is pregnant with her second child - used an egg replacement. One fan suggested trying an "egg-free Yorkshire pudding" with Rachel replying: "Will try that next time! Egg replacement was not a winner."

Vegan roast yum! Vs vegan attempt at Yorkshire pudding 👎🙈🗑 pic.twitter.com/DPM7bskVNf — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) April 25, 2021

Rachel shared these snaps of her vegan roast dinner

Rachel, who is vegan, previously revealed that after years of stomach problems she is now happy with a vegan diet.

In 2018, she wrote on Instagram: "I only officially took the plunge after giving up fish for Veganuary, the rest I'd stopped a while back, mostly for health reasons, and then eco and animal reasons on top, and can honestly say, after years of bad tummy stuff I've never felt better!"

Rachel and her husband Pasha Kovalev have even incorporated vegan food into their baby daughter Maven's diet. Speaking to HELLO! in December, the maths whizz touched upon the way the family manage to include Pasha's Russian traditions into their home life.

Speaking about how Russians celebrate New Year's, the star said: "They have a huge table of celebration food. We've introduced Mave to some Russian food and she loves it so far – and we're vegan as well so we do the vegan version of mixed salads with beetroot and carrots and tofu."

