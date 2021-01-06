Rachel Riley reveals baby Maven's big diet change – and it's so cute! Rachel is married to former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev

We can't get enough of Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's cute baby girl Maven – the duo often share photos of their sweet one-year-old daughter on their Instagram pages for fans to see.

Now Rachel has revealed more about their first child's life in an interview with HELLO!, telling us what little Maven likes to eat.

Countdown maths whizz Rachel told us of the way the family incorporate Pasha's Russian traditions into their home life.

Speaking about how Russians celebrate New Year's, the star said: "They have a huge table of celebration food. We've introduced Mave to some Russian food and she loves it so far – and we're vegan as well so we do the vegan version of mixed salads with beetroot and carrots and tofu."

Aw, how sweet! We can just picture Maven with her plate of Russian cuisine to try, which is surely a big change from British staples like baked beans on toast!

Rachel, Pasha and Maven on a London day trip!

One traditional Russian food Maven may have tried is Pirozhki – buns stuffed with a vegetable filling like potato or cabbage.

Rachel continued: "It's not too different from what we do at Christmas, it's just different food on a different day. We kind have got Christmas Day and then the Russian New Years – so she's got a bit of everything."

Maven in her super cool personalised jacket

At the start of December, fans were thrilled to see a photo of Rachel with her daughter on Instagram where Maven was eating a strawberry from mum's hand. The tot wore a personalised denim jacket in the snap.

Rachel wrote: "Little thank you to the small Mum run business @percyandnell for Mave’s lovely little jacket! She’s had loads of compliments already, thanks for her gift we love it."