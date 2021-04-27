Carol Vorderman's unusual breakfast might just divide the nation The star enjoyed a very small breakfast

Carol Vorderman regularly wows her fans with her flawless physique and ageless appearance, and she makes sure to eat healthily in order to stay in peak physical condition.

However, a snap of the breakfast that she treated herself to on Tuesday is sure to divide fans – especially given one of the items.

The former Countdown star enjoyed a very small breakfast, consisting only of some broccoli, brussels sprouts and a cup of tea!

And given that brussels sprouts are an incredibly divisive food to have on any table, we're sure that some fans questioned the meal.

"Oh, she's classy," Carol joked in the snap's caption. "Cold sprouts and tea for breakfast."

This is far from Carol's only unusual breakfast choice, however, as she has previously spoken about her coffee hack – and it involves some butter.

"So lots of you asking why butter in my coffee. Answer is I'm intermittent fasting #HUGEhealthBenefits and 1/2 teaspoon in black coffee is a GAME CHANGER," the star revealed.

The unusual breakfast item may not impress all

But she does still treat herself to larger breakfasts from time to time, as she's been seen cooking bacon and eggs for a full English.

The star is a fan of brussels sprouts, and previously shared a picture of a plate full of the vegetable and seasoned with salt and pepper.

She wrote: "Currently eating FOUR BAGS a week… #SproutAddiction. 'Love me, love my sprouts'" along with crying laughing emojis.

Carol previously revealed to the Daily Mail that sometimes she will eat whole plates of vegetables.

But although some may not be impressed with the sprouts, the results can't be argued with.

Carol's diet helps her keep her flawless physique

The star recently posted a snap of her toned torso as she wore a bikini that featured the Welsh dragon on her top half.

Showcasing her fabulously toned figure and her bulging biceps, Carol captioned her selfie, "Maybe it's time to get this one out now that I'm home #WelshDragon #BikiniRummaging," alongside an emoji of the Welsh flag.

The TV personality is incredibly proud of her Welsh roots and always supports Wales in sporting events. Last month after the country was announced the Six Nation Champions, she donned an all-red outfit in homage to Wales. "Feeling all RED today!" she wrote, accompanying the words with a Welsh flag emoji.

