Gemma Collins' daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed The TOWIE star stunned fans with her three-stone weight loss

TOWIE star and much-loved TV personality Gemma Collins stunned fans with an incredible three stone weight loss last year, and has committed to staying motivated to reach her fitness goals ever since.

Often taking to social media to celebrate achieving her personal fitness milestones, such as running her first 10 miler and committing to daily workouts from home, the star looks radiant and healthy as ever.

WATCH: Gemma Collins reveals her healthy, balanced food shop

In a recent Instagram post celebrating her achievements, she wrote: "I'm loving my transformation mentally and physically!" Whilst another read: "KEEP MOTIVATED. STAY FOCUSED. NO EXCUSES". We're proud of you, Gem!

Whilst we think Gemma has always looked incredible and her body confidence is second-to-none, her balanced approached to healthy eating and fitness is encouraging for those who also want to embark on a GC-style body transformation journey.

The Diva Forever star recently shared an insight into her daily diet, sharing an array of veggies, lean meat and fish, suggesting the GC opts for a healthy, yet sustainable approach to food.

What does Gemma Collins eat for breakfast?

In her post-food shop Instagram story, Gemma stressed to fans: "You do not need to starve on an eating plan, people. You can eat!"

The TOWIE star looks radiant and more confident than ever

After featuring an abundance of avocados in the video, the star no doubt enjoys a breakfast-staple - avocado on toast. This simple, balanced breakfast is not only delicious but full of healthy fats, protein and carbs needed to replenish your energy following a workout.

What does Gemma Collins eat for lunch?

Speaking to her followers, Gemma said: "Gotta prep hunnies, or prepare to fail", suggesting the TOWIE star prefers to meal-prep her lunches to help her stay focused on her eating plan.

The star has enjoyed exercising from home whilst gyms have been shut

Meal-prepping doesn't just help you stay on track, but can also help you to save money, time and energy. Gemma's food shop featured lots of lean meats and greens, suggesting the star enjoys chicken and greens, or salmon with rice for her lunches.

What does Gemma Collins eat for dinner?

Gemma might be a showstopper on the red carpet, but her dinners also have that 'wow' factor – with several lean steaks and an indulgent pork belly featuring in Gemma's weekly food shop.

The star often shares videos of her workouts with weights and battling ropes, which are ideal for developing full body strength and conditioning – suggesting her need for protein-rich meats in her diet plan, which help to repair muscle and support muscle mass.

Gemma is so proud of her achievements after losing three stone

Pairing a steak with lots of veg such as iron-rich spinach and healthy asparagus makes for the perfect balanced evening meal.

Whatever Gemma's eating, it's certainly working! The star continues to look as healthy as ever and we can't believe how incredible she looks.

