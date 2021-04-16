Kate Hudson's controversial cocktail combination sparks fan reaction Would you try the Almost Famous star's go-to drink?

Kate Hudson recently took to Instagram to show fans how to make a cocktail that is both delicious and nutritious - but the drink's ingredients may surprise you!

In the video, the health goddess and WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador is seen making the cocktail, which is a WW special, from scratch in her kitchen with a little help from her adorable sous-chef, two-year-old daughter Rani.

Sure to tickle your tastebuds, the cocktail was a mixture of some rather unique ingredients to pack in a powerful punch of health and create the perfect guilt-free aperitif.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's quirky cocktail packs in a powerful punch

The drink mix consists of two cups of ginger and turmeric flavoured Kombucha - an anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting ingredient with a kick - two cups of apple cider, a quarter cup of lemon juice, and the most vital ingredient, one and a half cups of vodka (Kate’s go-to is King St). This quirky cocktail is basically a health shot - we’ll take two!

Presenting the finished product in a martini glass, the Bride Wars star used finely sliced apple pieces and a giant ice ball, which sparked a huge fan reaction.

The caption accompanying the video featured an inspirational message, commending her WW crew, saying: "After Rani I had 45 lbs I wanted to lose and thanks to this awesome crew it was actually enjoyable. No trendy diet, no removing foods I love."

Kate is a keen chef and loves to cook at home

It may sound like a strange cocktail combination, but fans from across the globe have taken to her Instagram to rave about the miracle mix. One said: "Best thing I've seen all day, cheers!".

Another wrote: "I hate liquor, plain or mixed drinks, gross & too sweet.... but, this... looks amazing!! Even without the vodka.... apple cider & booch."

But it was Kate’s amazing circular ice ball that really got fans talking. Countless comments asked: "How do you make the ice ball!?!" We're still waiting for the answer...

Kate is often praised for her natural and real pictures

Regularly showcasing her amazing figure, glowing skin, fun-filled workouts on her Instagram account (not to mention snaps with her three adorable children), it’s no wonder fans flocked to try Kate’s latest health hack.

In a recent post, the 41-year-old looked incredible as she posed bare-faced and natural in a series of shots flaunting Fabletics' latest swimwear range - a gorgeous nude, white and red swimsuit.

These cocktails are obviously working - we're not jealous at all!



