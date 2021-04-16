﻿
kate-hudson-cocktail

Kate Hudson's controversial cocktail combination sparks fan reaction

Would you try the Almost Famous star's go-to drink?

Eve Rowlands

Kate Hudson recently took to Instagram to show fans how to make a cocktail that is both delicious and nutritious - but the drink's ingredients may surprise you

DISCOVER: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio is taking after her in the sweetest way - exclusive

In the video, the health goddess and WW (formerly Weight Watchers) ambassador is seen making the cocktail, which is a WW special, from scratch in her kitchen with a little help from her adorable sous-chef, two-year-old daughter Rani. 

Sure to tickle your tastebuds, the cocktail was a mixture of some rather unique ingredients to pack in a powerful punch of health and create the perfect guilt-free aperitif. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's quirky cocktail packs in a powerful punch

The drink mix consists of two cups of ginger and turmeric flavoured Kombucha - an anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting ingredient with a kick - two cups of apple cider, a quarter cup of lemon juice, and the most vital ingredient, one and a half cups of vodka (Kate’s go-to is King St). This quirky cocktail is basically a health shot - we’ll take two!

READ MORE: Kate Hudson's amazing family glamping adventure will make you want to take a trip 

Presenting the finished product in a martini glass, the Bride Wars star used finely sliced apple pieces and a giant ice ball, which sparked a huge fan reaction.

The caption accompanying the video featured an inspirational message, commending her WW crew, saying: "After Rani I had 45 lbs I wanted to lose and thanks to this awesome crew it was actually enjoyable. No trendy diet, no removing foods I love."

kate-hudson-home

Kate is a keen chef and loves to cook at home 

It may sound like a strange cocktail combination, but fans from across the globe have taken to her Instagram to rave about the miracle mix. One said: "Best thing I've seen all day, cheers!".

Another wrote: "I hate liquor, plain or mixed drinks, gross & too sweet.... but, this... looks amazing!! Even without the vodka.... apple cider & booch."

But it was Kate’s amazing circular ice ball that really got fans talking. Countless comments asked: "How do you make the ice ball!?!" We're still waiting for the answer...

kate-hudson-instagram-bikini

Kate is often praised for her natural and real pictures

Regularly showcasing her amazing figure, glowing skin, fun-filled workouts on her Instagram account (not to mention snaps with her three adorable children), it’s no wonder fans flocked to try Kate’s latest health hack.

In a recent post, the 41-year-old looked incredible as she posed bare-faced and natural in a series of shots flaunting Fabletics' latest swimwear range - a gorgeous nude, white and red swimsuit. 

These cocktails are obviously working - we're not jealous at all! 

Read more HELLO! US stories here

More on:

More about kate hudson

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.