The Ninja Food Air Fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale with 27% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazing news for foodies as the popular Ninja Food Air Fryer is in the Amazon Prime Day sale – with 27% off.

If you're new to air fryers, the cool kitchen appliance is a low-fat, faster and healthier way to cook your favourite fried foods. Think fluffy-yet-crispy French fries and delicious roasted vegetables with barely any oil needed.

Now this nifty machine is reduced from £179 to £129 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, which runs from 21-22 June. That's a saving of £40.01!

MORE: Le Crueset Amazon Prime Day deal

Ninja Food Air Fryer, £129.99, Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer is up to 75 per cent faster than fan ovens and uses up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.

There are several reasons the Ninja brand is so popular: it has two independent cooking zones, six cooking functions - Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate – AND the parts are dishwasher safe.

So say you wanted to cook chicken wings and fries… this air fryer lets you do that at the same time. Amazing.

MORE: Amazon Prime Day toy deals - up to 60% off Barbie, Harry Potter, Lego, Peppa Pig and more

You can also cook your roast in it. That's anything from salmon fillets, golden chicken breasts and roast pork chops with crackling, to roast potatoes, balsamic-roasted tomatoes and sweet potato hash.

The appliance also dehydrates food so you can make your own dried fruit, vegetable crisps or even beef jerky. There's a reheat function for warming up leftovers too.

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a digital control panel with a countdown timer, variable temperature controls and auto-adjust fan. Get yours quick!

MORE: We've searched the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals and these are the absolute best

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.