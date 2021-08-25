5 best storage hacks to keep food fresher for longer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Picture this: you hit your midday slump after back-to-back Zoom calls and head to the fridge to heat up last night's leftovers – but the dish you wanted for lunch looks wilted, discoloured, and unappetising. Is there a solution to keeping food fresh?

SEE: 24 of the best kitchen gadgets that will revolutionise your kitchen

The answer is YES! These handy food storage hacks are so simple and are guaranteed to keep your food fresher, for longer. From preventing fruit browning to keeping your avocados fresh, storing liquids and more, discover these simple storage hacks to transform your kitchen.

Best storage solutions to keep food fresher for longer

Use your freezer

If you've noticed your food is reaching its use-by date but you don't want to waste it – freeze it! Meat and vegetables can be cooked into a tasty dish and frozen for a quick microwave meal later, whilst chopped up fruit is perfect frozen to blitz into smoothies or turn into ice lollies.

These reusable freezer bags are perfect for locking out freezer burn while keeping food fresh and full of taste until you're ready to cook with it.

Reusable Food Storage Bags, was £21.99, now £14.44, Amazon

Store fruit in a ventilated container

If you're struggling to keep fruit fresh whilst in the fridge, try storing it in a ventilated container to prevent moisture buildup and spoilage. Sistema FreshWorks containers have built-in FreshVent technology to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, helping to provide the best environment for preserving food.

Sistema Storage Containers, from £8.99, Amazon

Keep canned foods in their liquid

Canned foods like sweetcorn, lentils and beans make a versatile cooking ingredient - but they don't stay fresh for long once you've opened the can. After you've opened your canned food, don't dispose of the liquid or brine. Instead, transfer it to an airtight container with the food itself. This will help in preserving the food for longer as well as maintaining its taste and texture.

These glass Kilner jars will not only help to keep your fridge shelves looking streamlined, but they'll also maintain the freshness of your canned food until you're ready to cook with it again.

0.35L Kilner Jar, £5, Amazon

Use beeswax food wraps to keep leftovers fresh

Covering your leftovers rather than leaving them exposed will not only prevent your food from browning, but will also keep your fridge smelling fresh.

These beeswax food wraps are the perfect eco-friendly alternative to clingfilm or saran wrap. They help to preserve food naturally, without the nasty condensation plastic wrap accumulates when warmer leftovers are placed in a cool fridge.

Beeswax Food Wraps, £6.99, Amazon

Keep potatoes and onions ventilated

Contrary to popular belief, potatoes and onions need ventilation, rather than darkness to stop them from sprouting. Instead of piling your potatoes in a dark cupboard (we've all been there), store your root vegetables in a mesh or breathable bag to prevent moisture build-up.

Linen Potato Bag, £8.99, Amazon

MORE: John Lewis has an epic summer sale on homeware – shop the best deals at up to 50% off

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.