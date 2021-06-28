Wimbledon fans will adore this Pimm's Cheesecake recipe

Sophie Hamilton
Celebrate Wimbledon with this fabulous summery Pimm's Cheesecake recipe – tennis fans will adore it
Your eyes are not deceiving you HELLO! readers… this is, indeed, a Pimm's Cheesecake with a Wimbledon theme. Could there BE a more British dessert?
Gemma Simmonite, co-owner of Gastrono-me in Bury St Edmunds, has created the incredible pudd, bringing together our favourite ingredients from tennis season: juicy strawberries, raspberries, crushed meringues and an ever-so-naughty Pimm’s glaze.
Impress your family and friends with the recipe below…
Pimm's Cheesecake recipe
Preparation time 30 minutes, cooking time 1hr 15, serves 8-10
You will need a 23cm springform cake tin, greased and lined with parchment. Clip the sides of the tin with the excess of parchment paper sticking out.
For the Cheesecake Base
- 100g butter melted
- 225g digestive biscuits
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- ½ tsp salt
For the Filling
- 900g Philadelphia Cream Cheese, room temperature
- 250g caster sugar
- 3 tablespoons of plain flour
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2tsp of lemon zest
- 3 large free-range eggs plus 1 yolk, room temperature
- 200 ml sour cream, at room temperature and stirred until smooth
For the Pimm’s Glaze
- 100ml Pimm’s
- 300ml cloudy lemonade
- 1 tablespoon of strawberry jam
- 1 tsp of grenadine
For the Cheesecake Decoration
- A selection of strawberries and raspberries
- Thinly paired cucumber
- Crushed meringue shells
- Mint sprigs ·
Instructions
For the Cheesecake
Heat the oven to 180C/160F
- Tip the biscuits, melted butter, caster and salt into a food processor and blitz to make fine crumbs, press into the tin firmly and bake for 10 minutes remove and allow to cool.
- Increase the oven temperature to 220C/200F With an electric hand whisk or tabletop mixer beat the cream cheese on a low speed for about 2 minutes.
- Slowly add the caster sugar, when incorporated add the flour, making sure to scrape down the sides.
- Now add the vanilla extract, lemon zest, eggs, and the egg yolk, again scraping down to make sure all the ingredients are incorporated. · Add the soured cream and whisk on low until just blended.
- Pour in the filling and bake for ten minutes
- Reduce the oven to 110C/90F and bake for a further 40 minutes.
- Turn off the oven and open the door and leave for a further 2 hours.
For the Pimm’s Glaze
- Put the Pimm’s, lemonade, grenadine and jam into a small saucepan and slowly bring to the boil.
- Boil for 8-10 minutes until reduced and syrupy.
- Strain into a jug and cool.
To Decorate
- Arrange the strawberries, raspberries, meringue pieces, coiled cucumber slices, and mint. ·
- Drizzle with the Pimm’s glaze to make your toppings glisten.
