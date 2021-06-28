Wimbledon fans will adore this Pimm's Cheesecake recipe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Your eyes are not deceiving you HELLO! readers… this is, indeed, a Pimm's Cheesecake with a Wimbledon theme. Could there BE a more British dessert?

Gemma Simmonite, co-owner of Gastrono-me in Bury St Edmunds, has created the incredible pudd, bringing together our favourite ingredients from tennis season: juicy strawberries, raspberries, crushed meringues and an ever-so-naughty Pimm’s glaze.

Impress your family and friends with the recipe below…

MORE: The new picnic trend: how to throw a luxury 'blanquet' fit for royalty

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Kate's most stylish Wimbledon moments

Pimm's Cheesecake recipe

Preparation time 30 minutes, cooking time 1hr 15, serves 8-10

You will need a 23cm springform cake tin, greased and lined with parchment. Clip the sides of the tin with the excess of parchment paper sticking out.

For the Cheesecake Base

100g butter melted

225g digestive biscuits

2 tbsp caster sugar

½ tsp salt

For the Filling

900g Philadelphia Cream Cheese, room temperature

250g caster sugar

3 tablespoons of plain flour

2 tsp vanilla extract

2tsp of lemon zest

3 large free-range eggs plus 1 yolk, room temperature

200 ml sour cream, at room temperature and stirred until smooth

For the Pimm’s Glaze

100ml Pimm’s

300ml cloudy lemonade

1 tablespoon of strawberry jam

1 tsp of grenadine

For the Cheesecake Decoration

A selection of strawberries and raspberries

Thinly paired cucumber

Crushed meringue shells

Mint sprigs ·

MORE: Where to watch Wimbledon 2021 in London: 8 best places to enjoy the tennis

Springform non-stick cake tin, £9.99, Amazon

Instructions

For the Cheesecake

Heat the oven to 180C/160F

Tip the biscuits, melted butter, caster and salt into a food processor and blitz to make fine crumbs, press into the tin firmly and bake for 10 minutes remove and allow to cool.

Increase the oven temperature to 220C/200F With an electric hand whisk or tabletop mixer beat the cream cheese on a low speed for about 2 minutes.

Slowly add the caster sugar, when incorporated add the flour, making sure to scrape down the sides.

Now add the vanilla extract, lemon zest, eggs, and the egg yolk, again scraping down to make sure all the ingredients are incorporated. · Add the soured cream and whisk on low until just blended.

Pour in the filling and bake for ten minutes

Reduce the oven to 110C/90F and bake for a further 40 minutes.

Turn off the oven and open the door and leave for a further 2 hours.

Russell Hobbs hand mixer, £27, Amazon

For the Pimm’s Glaze

Put the Pimm’s, lemonade, grenadine and jam into a small saucepan and slowly bring to the boil.

Boil for 8-10 minutes until reduced and syrupy.

Strain into a jug and cool.

To Decorate

Arrange the strawberries, raspberries, meringue pieces, coiled cucumber slices, and mint. ·

Drizzle with the Pimm’s glaze to make your toppings glisten.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.