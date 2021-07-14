Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella causes a stir with indulgent homemade cake Tom Cruise's daughter is a dab hand at baking

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise caused quite a stir on social media when she shared a mouth-watering photo of her new kitchen creation.

The 28-year-old proved she is a dab hand at baking as she showed off the results of her raspberry ripple cake with white chocolate buttercream – yum!

"Been working on something a bit different… raspberry ripple cake with white chocolate buttercream," she captioned a photo of the delicious-looking treat on Instagram.

WATCH: Bella Cruise surprises fans with patriotic video from London home

Bella's indulgent cake – which was topped with meringues – left her fans drooling, with one writing: "OMG looks delicious!"

A second said: "That looks AMAZING!" A third added: "Wow beautiful," and a fourth said: "Looks yummy!"

Bella has been living in London with her husband Max Parker for a number of years now, and despite her parents’ fame keeps a very low profile – as does her younger brother Connor, 26, who lives in Florida.

Bella's fans were blown away by her decadent dessert

It's clear that talented artist Bella has long had an affinity with the UK. Nicole previously told Vanity Fair. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived here for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Nicole and Bella's dad Tom Cruise both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and ten-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Nicole and Tom adopted their two children during their 11-year marriage

Speaking to The Sun in 2019, Nicole further spoke about her eldest children - whom she adopted with Tom during their marriage in the nineties - and their decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

