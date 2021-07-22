Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still have afternoon tea together post-divorce The couple make time for their family unit

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York appear to have one of the most amicable post-divorce friendships we've ever seen.

Not only do the pair still live in the same house at Royal Lodge in Windsor, but the couple also have afternoon tea together.

WATCH: Andrew and Sarah's royal love story

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Sarah explained her close relationship with her former husband

She said: "July 23, 1986, was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country.

"My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairy tale. Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other. The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it. You saw it at the wedding."

Andrew and Sarah married in July 1986

She added: "We stand up for each other, fight for each other. We're totally respectful of each other's position and thoughts and we listen to each other. Our children listen to us, too. And we sit around the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives."

What an amazing, positive thing to be able to do. We love the sound of the family-of-four still enjoying a royal afternoon tea, possibly including fancy sandwiches, scones and a cuppa.

The York family at the races together

Prince Andrew and Sarah split in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but continued to share a home together. The Grade II-listed residence, which has belonged to Prince Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, boasts 30 rooms and lavish interiors.

It is where Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie spent part of their own childhood, and where both daughters chose to celebrate their wedding receptions.

During lockdown, Sarah revealed how she spent time baking with daughter Eugenie at home.

During an appearance on X Factor 2019 winner and good friend Dalton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast, Sarah said: "I haven't seen [Eugenie] so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic."

