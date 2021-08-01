Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have the most romantic anniversary dinner The couple have been together since 2005

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are celebrating 16 years together, and to mark their anniversary, the pair had the most romantic dinner.

Amber arranged an outside meal for the pair at the Sub Edge Farm, and Robin documented their romantic evening on her Instagram Stories.

Their anniversary meal sounded mouth-watering, as they had the options of a Sub Edge Farm BLT, a Fresh Pickled Summer Squash Schnitzel or a Wood Fired Sub Edge Farm Ribeye Steak.

As for dessert, there was some toasted farm cornbread, with an early season strawberry compote, brown butter streusel and sweet corn ice cream. Yum!

Amber treated Robin to a night out

Paying tribute to her partner of 16 years, Robin wrote: "Amber arranged a special dinner for our sweet 16… told ya she was sweet!"

Out of all the food options, Robin opted to go for the steak, and fans were treated to a clip of the chef, Jason, cooking it.

As the GMA star tucked into her meal, Amber asked her how it was, and she enthused: "So good!"

Robin was impressed with the steak

The dessert clearly impressed Robin as well, as she danced around on the spot after enjoying a mouthful. "I know that's jam, because jelly don't shake like that," she stated.

After their meal, the couple enjoyed a romantic sunset together, and Robin shared another picture from the event, sweetly writing: "Ohhh, what a night to remember."

The romantic meal isn't the first treat that the power couple got for each other as they celebrated 16 years together, as earlier in the week the pair shared a beautiful duet.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Amber had her arms wrapped around the TV star as Robin belted out the lyrics to Vanessa Williams' Save The Best For Last.

In the caption, the 60-year-old wrote: "Today marks 16 years I've been blessed to have this amazing, loving light in my life….sweet Amber.

The couple had a beautiful evening together

"We embrace each other's perfect imperfections…like my singing. Certainly did save the best for last. #Sweet16. (Yes that's @mariashriver in the background!)"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy Anniversary to two incredibly special people," while another wrote: "Happy Anniversary Robin and Sweet Amber you are both certainly blessed."

A third added: "So beautiful. Happy Anniversary and blessings for many more years of love and friendship."

The happy couple met 16 years ago after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

