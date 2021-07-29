Robin Roberts and partner Amber Laign delighted with exciting news - 'finally' The couple have been dating for 16 years

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign celebrated some very special news on Thursday and marked the occasion with a sweet social media exchange.

The Good Morning America host shared a video on Instagram and announced that her new show, Turning the Tables, was debuting on Disney Plus.

MORE: Robin Roberts' luxury home with partner Amber Laign could be a hotel

Robin was delighted and captioned the clip: "Looking forward to joining the ladies of @theviewabc to talk about #TurningTheTables making it's debut today on @disneyplus."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robin Roberts gives tour inside her very colourful home

Her fans were thrilled and congratulated her with comments pouring in to tell her how excited they were.

But it was Amber's show of support which was the sweetest of them all.

The Plant Juice Oils founder used her company Instagram to comment and wrote: "The day is finally here. So so so very proud of you and everyone for 'spillin the tea'."

READ: Who is Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign? Everything you need to know

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional reason she's grateful to be turning 60

The couple have clearly been looking forward to Robin's new venture as it marks another chapter in their lives.

Robin's partner congratulated her on the new show Turning the Tables

Robin and Amber recently rang in an anniversary and the TV host paid a beautiful tribute to her beloved girlfriend.

As they marked 16 years since their first date, Robin treated her followers to a video of the pair singing at a glitzy event.

SEE: Robin Roberts dazzles in a figure-hugging gown you need to see

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

In the footage, Amber had her arms wrapped around the TV star as Robin belted out the lyrics to Vanessa Williams' Save The Best For Last.

They met on a blind date 16 years ago

The caption read: "Today marks 16 years I’ve been blessed to have this amazing, loving light in my life….sweet Amber.

"We embrace each other’s perfect imperfections…like my singing. Certainly did save the best for last. #Sweet16. (Yes that's @mariashriver in the background!)"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy Anniversary to two incredibly special people," while another wrote: "Happy Anniversary Robin and Sweet Amber you are both certainly blessed."

A third added: "So beautiful. Happy Anniversary and blessings for many more years of love and friendship."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.