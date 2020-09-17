Good Morning America star Robin Roberts made sure her partner Amber Laign had a birthday to remember.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the journalist pulled out all the stops to make Amber feel special, and hosted a small garden party at their home in Connecticut last week.

What's more, Robin treated her partner to an impressive birthday cake, which featured in a recent Instagram video from the event.

The cake was covered in chocolate frosting and decorated with green flowers. 'Happy birthday sweet Amber' was iced on top.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts presents Amber with incredible birthday cake

Amber and Robin have been going out for 15 years, and celebrated their anniversary in July. To mark the special occasion, Robin gave Amber another cake, this time iced with the words "Happy Anniversary Heey!"

The TV personality also reposted Amber's sweet tribute to her from her own Instagram page. Alongside a collage of pictures of them together, she wrote: "15 photos for 15 years. RR had this printed wih my favourite song in the centre onto a canvas so that will soon hang over my desk.

Robin and partner Amber have been going out for 15 years

"15 years ago I met you for drinks on a blind date that both you and I tried to cancel...twice.

"Your grace caught my eye right away and the ease of the evening continued to flow through dinner.

"We had a second date soon after and I couldn't believe how at ease I was with you as we shared each other's lives sipping lychee and apple martinis.

The couple inside their garden in Connecticut

"You left for Tahiti the following day and during that time apart I grew this feeling inside of me that still, is very present today....butterflies. Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life.

"I drive you crazy....I know which is why I love you even more to this day. You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.

"You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through.

"Beautiful.....absolutely beautiful. I love you with all my heart.....boo boo. Happy 15th Anniversary!!"

