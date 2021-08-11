Jamie Oliver's divisive recipe causes a stir on Instagram

Grace Lindsay
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared a video to his Instagram on Tuesday talking through his aubergine lasagne recipe – but fans weren't so sure.
Jamie Oliver seemed to have caused a stir on Tuesday when he shared a new recipe over on his social media account.
The celebrity chef posted a video of his 'scruffy aubergine lasagne', a unique take on the classic Italian dish, in which he substituted beef mince for aubergine.
In the clip Jamie says: "This is my easy-peasy scruffy aubergine lasagne. I know you love lasagne and this one is going to be a little bit different."
The chef went on to prepare the sauce, explaining: "See that on the end of the spoon, it looks like rubbish, it looks like mess but that is deep, deep delicious flavour."
Jamie's method was certainly a little different, as instead of layering the sauce in between pasta sheets, the star simply added everything to a pan, tearing the pasta into small pieces and mixing it all together while it cooked.
We happen to think that the recipe looked delicious, however, Jamie's followers didn’t seem so convinced. One commented: "No Jamie No. Please don't a good sauce and lasagne this way. Ciao".
Jamie Oliver's take on the classic Italian dish divided fans
Another remarked: "I love the scruffy idea!! I hate aubergines" with some going on to ask what they could substitute the vegetable for.
Jamie isn’t the only one in his family who has caused a stir, as just last month his son Buddy sparked a debate with a new cooking video.
The 10-year-old shared the clip via his dad's Instagram page, and as usual, he received plenty of compliments for his efforts.
Jamie's son Buddy also has a passion for cooking
Not everyone agreed though, and there was a little discussion in the comment section over the recipe, which was for campfire beans.
One commenter wrote: "Why you removing the green tops of the leeks?!!! WHAT A WASTE!!! You can eat those too and they are so good!"
However, one of Jamie's followers was quick to correct them, writing: "They are not going to be wasted! He said they were to be used for stock!!"
