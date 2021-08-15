Victoria Beckham's bizarre snack will make your stomach churn The Spice Girls star was amused by her supermarket find

Victoria Beckham amused fans on Saturday when she purchased some very unpleasant-sounding sweets. The Spice Girls star was shopping in Miami with son Romeo and couldn't resist showing off the bizarre item she had uncovered in the supermarket aisle.

The 47-year-old fashion designer shared a photo of a bottle of sour liquid candy "samples" called URINE (For a Treat), which were packaged in an imitation medical sample bottle.

She captioned the image: "Anyone? Just what I'm looking for!" We think we'll pass…

Romeo, 18, was amused by the pun-tastic purchase, however, sharing the same photo on his own Instagram account.

Victoria, her husband David Beckham and their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz, 16, and Harper, ten, have jetted out to Miami during the school holidays.

Meanwhile, eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is currently back in New York with fiancée Nicola Peltz after enjoying a brief reunion with his family.

Fans would be forgiven for thinking VB's candy was a strange new food trend she was trying. The health-conscious star's snack choices are sometimes a little on the unusual side.

Victoria kicks off her day with two spoonfuls of apple cider vinegar. Sharing a picture of the bottle on Instagram, she previously encouraged fans to "be brave", while revealing she has her daily dose first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. "Followed by… fresh lemon squeezed into boiling water," she said.

Victoria's food choices can sometimes be a little unusual

Her go-to snack? Avocados, of course, but she also loves seeds doused in organic Aminos, a liquid protein made from soybeans, and has reportedly been spotted chewing coffee beans in a bid to curb sugar cravings.

And when it comes to her birthday cakes each year, Victoria shuns carb-heavy kinds in favour of real fruit carved into the shape of a cake.