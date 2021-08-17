The Queen's daily diet revealed by former royal chefs The 95-year-old monarch is the pinnacle of health

Have you ever wondered the secrets behind 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth's longevity? The British Monarch has not only aged incredibly well, but she appears to be the epitome of health – something she must owe partly to her healthy, balanced daily diet.

If you're wondering whether Her Majesty indulges in the finest foods for every meal, or if she occasionally opts for a crisp sandwich and can of coke – we have the answers.

We know that the Queen has a team of talented chefs at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle who cater for her personal meals and banquets, and we also know the royal likes to eat a nutritious and fulfilling diet with the odd sweet treat thrown in.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously told HELLO! that a red leather-bound book of menus, written in French, would be sent up to the Queen each week, containing a wide variety of recipes. "We prepared the menus three days ahead so we could get the food in," said Darren.

He continued: "The chefs would pick the menus and she would put a line through the ones she didn't want. Sometimes she'd put a line through it all and put something different - like if she was having dinner with Prince Andrew, his favourite was Crème Brulee with Sandringham oranges."

So what exactly does Her Majesty eat in a day? Read on to find out…

The Queen enjoys a cup of tea

What does the Queen eat for breakfast?

Did you know that the monarch enjoys a pre-breakfast each day? We're so copying this.

House and Garden reported that the Queen starts her day with Earl Grey tea – minus milk and sugar – and a side of biscuits alongside her corgis. She then takes her main breakfast in her private dining room in Buckingham Palace; cereal, yoghurt, toast and marmalade are said to be the mother-of-four's favourites.

The Queen also likes fish for breakfast, as revealed in Dinner at Buckingham Palace, a book based on the diaries and personal recollections of royal servant Charles Oliver. An extract told how the Queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and Princess Margaret were at Windsor Castle.

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish."

What does the Queen eat for lunch?

The monarch is believed to keep things simple for lunch, often enjoying a plate of fish and vegetables. Darren told House and Garden that a typical lunch would be Dover sole on a bed of wilted spinach. The royal is said to avoid starchy food such as pasta and potatoes when eating alone.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh eating lunch

What does the Queen eat for afternoon tea?

When we think of afternoon tea, we like to imagine we're her Majesty, sipping our Earl Grey and nibbling on finger sandwiches and scones. Well, did you know she actually does that every day?

Darren McGrady has previously revealed that the monarch loves chocolate biscuit cake and ginger cake, and her favourite sandwiches are cucumber, egg and smoked salmon.

The famous chocolate biscuit cake

What does the Queen eat for dinner?

The monarch's supper tastes are varied and include a combination of meat or fish and vegetables. "For a main course she loved game, things like Gaelic steak, fillet steak with a mushroom whisky sauce, especially if we did it with venison," Darren has revealed.

"For a first course she loved the Gleneagles pâté, which is smoked salmon, trout and mackerel. She loved using ingredients off the estate and so if we had salmon from Balmoral from the River Dee, she'd have that, it was one of her favourites."

He added: "We used a repertoire of dishes, mainly British and French food. We cooked a lot of traditional French food like halibut on a bed of spinach with a Mornay sauce."

For dessert, the Queen is said to love strawberries from Balmoral and white peaches grown at Windsor Castle, according to The Independent. She also has a soft spot for chocolate. Darren told HELLO!: "She is absolutely a chocoholic. Anything we put on the menu that had chocolate on, she would choose, especially chocolate perfection pie." Now that sounds good!

The Queen enjoys a glass of wine just like us

HELLO! spoke with a former royal nutritionist to analyse the Queen's chocolate intake - and you'll be surprised to learn that her hack for staying youthful is sweeter than you might think.

"When our skin ages, it can turn grey or develop dark spots," explains Jennifer Hanway. "The reason behind that is because of free radical damage, which can affect the healthy cells in our body. So, to stay glowing and healthy, you need a ton of things like berries, organic coffee, or really high percentage cacao dark chocolate," which are a rich source of antioxidants and minerals.

Yes, you read that right. Chocolate is so antioxidant-rich, that research suggests it may even help lower the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation and insulin resistance, and improve brain function.

What does the Queen like to drink?

Well, we know the monarch enjoys a good cup of tea! Royal butler Grant Harrold once spoke about the Queen's favourite tea in BBC Three comedy show Miss Holland, which aired in 2018.

Grant revealed: "I am sure the Queen enjoys her Assam or her Earl Grey the traditional way, made with tea leaves in a teapot and poured into a fine bone china teacup. She will also use a strainer. It is also a myth that members of Royalty use their pinky when drinking, I have never seen that happen once."

As for an alcoholic tipple, Her Majesty is partial to the odd gin. In 2017, Darren McGrady spoke out on reports that the Queen drank four cocktails a day. He told CNN: "She'd be pickled if she drank that much. All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink."

Darren added that when the Queen does have a drink with dinner, it is typically a glass of her favourite German sweet wine. "Just in the evening. She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."

