Priyanka Chopra celebrates special family milestone with a mouthwatering cake you need to see How do we get a slice?!

There are cakes and then there are cakes we want to sink our teeth into immediately, and Priyanka Chopra’s sweet treat is the latter.

The White Tiger star made us stop in our tracks when we spotted a decadent-looking cake that she posted in her Instagram Story to celebrate her father’s birthday. The cake was coated with white frosting and emblazoned with ‘Happy Birthday Papa’. It was also had a single candle on it.

Priyanka tagged her mom, Dr. Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, in the photo. So sweet!

Priyanka surprised her father with the sweetest treat for his birthday

Although that was the only snap Priyanka shared from her father Ashok Chopra’s birthday festivities, she surprised fans a couple of days earlier with a rare photo of herself posing with her brother in a white maxi dress and black flats.

In one of the sweet photos in the post, Priyanka palmed a coffee mug, which read: “Being my sister is really the only gift you need.”

“First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 ,” she captioned the post. Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too. Love, Mimi.”

Priyanka's brother gave her a touching gift when they reunited

Priyanka has been making the most of her downtime this summer. Before reuniting with her brother, the actress was positively glowing as she kicked back in a park in London and made fans swoon with a casual snap that gave us total summer vibes.

In the photo the Quantico star shared on Instagram, she could be seen lounging on a blanket and a striped cushion as she sipped an icy beverage from a rainbow-striped straw in a personalized cup emblazoned with 'Priyanka'.

We loved Priyanka's personalized cup - and her sweatsuit!

And it wasn’t just the actress’ cute tumbler that caught our eye. It was also the cozy white sweatsuit she was wearing. It looked so comfy and perfect for lounging outside on cooler summer days.

Priyanka completed her athleisure ensemble with gold hoop earrings and oversized square frames, and per usual, gave us total style inspo.

We’ll be keeping an eye on her feed to see what she serves up for fall.

