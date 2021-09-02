David and Victoria Beckham throw Romeo an EPIC birthday party in Miami – see pictures The family have been in Miami this summer

David and Victoria Beckham know how to celebrate in style and Wednesday was no different as they pulled out all the stops to mark their son Romeo's 19th birthday in Miami.

The family inundated their second eldest son with congratulatory messages on social media during the day, even sharing never-before-seen pictures of him from the day he was born, but when night came, they headed out to party.

WATCH: Romeo celebrate his birthday in style in Miami

Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a video showing Romeo being surprised with the most epic eight-tier cake which was decorated with family photos, the Inter Miami CF logo, the number '19' and a message that read "Happy birthday Romeo."

Behind the cake, several waitresses held huge posters of Romeo's face, which the family found hilarious – at one point in the video, the mother-of-four can be heard saying "Oh my god".

Romeo was missing his girlfriend

"Happy birthday Romeo. Birthday dinner with family and friends. We love you Romeo, kisses from Miami!" Victoria wrote across the videos and photos shared on her Stories.

Whilst it seems the teenager had the best day celebrating with his parents and sister Harper, he seemed to be missing someone special who was unable to celebrate with him – his girlfriend Mimi Regan.

"Someone's missing you @Mimimoocher. Did not want to take this," David wrote alongside a picture of Romeo at the restaurant table, posing in front of balloons spelling out his name.

Victoria loved the attention to detail at the restaurant, which is owned by Dave Grutman

Earlier in the day, Romeo's girlfriend of two years paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing: "4,500 miles away from you, yet still all the love in da world! Happy 19th Ro Ro LOVE U 4 EVA."

Romeo was quick to comment on the post, which featured several snaps of the couple taken in the past two years. "Love you baby," he simply wrote.