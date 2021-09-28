Princess Diana’s favourite meal is the perfect lunchtime treat

Princess Diana was known to be particular about her food, but when she found a recipe she loved, she would request it again and again.

It's well known that Princess of Wales struggled with disordered eating, but the royal did embark on a healthier lifestyle following her split with Prince Charles in 1992, of which former royal chef Darren McGrady was always on hand to serve up her favourite nutritious meals.

One of the royal's favourite lunches? Eggs Suzette on a bed of wilted spinach. This tasty staple dish may not be the most simple dish to make, but it is perfect for comforting lunches as the autumnal weather rolls in.

After cooking for Diana at the Palace for 11 years, Daren later became the Princess' personal chef for the last four years of her life.

Upon leading a healthier lifestyle, she had started to introduce richer foods of which Darren confirms that one of her go-to dishes was an Egg Suzette, which he describes as: "a baked potato scooped out with wilted spinach in the bottom and a poached egg on top and then a little hollandaise sauce, a tiny amount, with some potatoes piped around the edges."

Darren goes into detail on how to make egg suzette on his YouTube

Over on his YouTube channel, Darren shared his exact Egg Suzette recipe so you can recreate Lady Diana's favourite lunchtime meal at home. Discover everything you need to know below…

How to make Egg Suzette



INGREDIENTS

(Serves 2)

For the potato shell

2 large baking potatoes (12 ounces each)

2 tbs butter

1 egg (yolk only)

Salt and Pepper to taste

For the filling

2 cups spinach leaves

1 tsp olive oil

1 pinch ground nutmeg

For the eggs

2 large eggs

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp salt

For the hollandaise sauce

4 tbs butter

2 eggs (yolks only)

¼ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1

Bake the potatoes at 200C for one hour. Remove from the oven and slice off the tops of each ¼ of the way down and scoop out the flesh into a large bowl.

STEP 2

Mash the potatoes until smooth and add the butter, egg yolk and seasoning to taste. Pipe around the edge of the potato shells using a star tube. Return them to the oven and bake until the potato is golden brown. Keep the shells warm while you prepare the filling.

STEP 4

Prepare the hollandaise by melting the butter in a small bowl. In another small bowl put the egg yolks and place them over a bain-marie. Whisk the eggs and add the butter slowly to make the sauce. Add the lemon juice and seasoning. Remove the bowl, but keep the water boiling.

Hollandaise sauce goes perfectly with poached eggs

STEP 5

Saute the spinach in the olive oil, add the nutmeg and salt and pepper and split between the two potato shells.

STEP 6

Add the vinegar and salt to the water and poach the two eggs. Remove and place on top of the spinach. Top with the hollandaise sauce and sprinkled tarragon.

