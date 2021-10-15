Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay has a new cookbook out, Ramsay in 10, which is full of quick recipes to try at home.

One dish that caught our eye is his cornflake chicken sliders with gochujang mayonnaise – it sounds pretty delish and easy to make, and we love the idea of grabbing a handful of cornflakes rather than making breadcrumbs.

Gordon writes: "Once you’ve tried the crunch and flavour of cornflake-coated chicken, you might never go back to breadcrumbs! And to take the crunch factor up to the next level, I dip the buns into a combination of crispy fried onions and roasted peanuts. It looks and tastes great, but you can leave this step out if you are in a hurry. The gochujang (Korean chilli sauce) is also optional, but I really love the kick."

Gordon Ramsay's cornflake chicken sliders with gochujang mayonnaise

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

For the chicken sliders:

65g (2 cups) cornflakes

2 skinless chicken breasts

3 eggs

4 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour

Vegetable oil, for frying

Cucumber

2 spring onions (scallions)

Small handful of coriander (cilantro) leaves

2 tbsp fish sauce

Zest and juice of 1 lime

100g (2/3 cup) roasted peanuts, crushed (optional)

3 heaped tbsp crispy fried onions (optional)

4 brioche burger buns

4 Little Gem lettuce leaves

Sea salt

For the gochujang mayonnaise:

2 tbsp gochujang chilli sauce

3 tbsp mayonnaise

Zest and juice of 1 lime

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Start by making the gochujang mayonnaise: put all the ingredients for it into a bowl and mix together until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

Step 2

Crush the cornflakes in a bowl until they are just bigger than breadcrumbs.

Step 3

Slice the chicken breasts in half horizontally so you have four thin pieces of chicken.

Step 4

Crack the eggs into a wide, shallow bowl and beat with a fork. Put the flour into a similar bowl and season with a little salt. Put the crushed cornflakes into a third bowl. Dip the chicken first into the seasoned flour, then the egg and finally the cornflakes.

Step 5

Place a large frying pan (skillet) over medium-to-high heat and pour in a 2cm depth of oil. When hot, add the chicken pieces and cook for 2 minutes on each side. Drain on kitchen paper (paper towel).

Step 6

Slice the cucumber into ribbons using a speed peeler, and roughly chop the spring onions. Place in a bowl with the coriander leaves, fish sauce, lime zest and juice and toss together.

Step 7

If using the crushed peanuts and crispy fried onions, combine them in a bowl.

Step 8

Split the buns in half and lay them out. Spoon a dollop of the gochujang mayonnaise onto the bottom halves and spread a little on the outside of the tops. Dip the tops into the peanut mixture (if using).

Step 9

Put the lettuce leaves on top of the mayonnaise inside the buns, followed by some of the cucumber salad and the crispy chicken. Put the bun lids on top before serving.

Ramsay in 10 by Gordon Ramsay is published by Hodder & Stoughton, out now, £25.