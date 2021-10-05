Elizabeth Hurley's bikini posts lead to happy news for star The actress has a successful swimwear line

Elizabeth Hurley often delights fans with pictures of herself in which she is sporting her incredible swimwear collection – and it seems it's all been worth it for the mother-of-one.

It has been revealed that the actress' swimwear label made a profit last year, for the first time in years.

The 56-year-old's company – which trades under Simian Productions – has made a £97,000 profit. According to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, four years ago, it was £263,000 in the red.

Elizabeth first set up the company in 1994 alongside her then partner Hugh Grant, from whom she later split amicably in 2000. The star currently runs it with ex-husband, Arun Nayar.

Elizabeth proudly models her line on Instagram

The star recently spoke about her business and how it had been affected by the pandemic, telling The New York Times: "I've deliberately kept that business small, remembering how hard I had to work to make a buck.

"When the shops closed in England during lockdown, I stepped back from wholesaling. Now, most of the business is online."

Of how her Instagram followers have reacted to her swimsuit posts, she added: "I'm not 23. I don't weigh 100 pounds. But it is nice that some people are open to seeing women of different ages looking happy and healthy. I'm delighted if I'm encouraging them."

The actress' son is her number one fan

Whilst Elizabeth's followers are constantly showering her with compliments, it's her only son Damian that is the proudest.

The 19-year-old recently shared a stunning image of his mum and paid her the ultimate compliment.

"Unfair battle - everyone else might as well go home @elizabethhurley1. No one does it like mama. THE BEST missing you Xx," he wrote on his account.

The picture showed the 56-year-old sitting on some stairs whilst showing off her endless legs in a stunning strapless blue gown.