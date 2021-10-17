Elizabeth Hurley is an absolute bombshell in little black dress and thigh-high boots Bringing it hot once again

Elizabeth Hurley set pulses racing once again with her latest social media post, breaking out the best of her wardrobe for the weekend.

The actress shared a series of pictures of herself in the post, the first of which saw her lounging on a couch wearing a mini buttoned coat-dress and thigh-high boots.

She kept the boots for a second picture where she stood on a staircase, playfully posing in a curve-hugging little black dress.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up last of summer sun in yellow bikini

The final shot featured her on a staircase once again, but she switched up the outfits by going all white in a large trench and a white mini-dress with cut-outs.

The photographs were from a shoot she did with The Sunday Times Style as their latest cover star, and we have to say, she completely fit the bill.

"Thank you @theststyle," she wrote in the caption with a flurry of heart emojis, ones which fans sent back to her in droves in the comments.

Elizabeth's cover shoot gave fans some incredible snapshots

Many of them couldn't help but show their adoration for Elizabeth in the latest pictures, as one commented: "Absolutely stunning," and another wrote: "You look awesome."

A third simply added: "Goddess," with one saying: "You look SOOO GOOD," and several just using flame emojis.

The Bedazzled actress sent fans into a frenzy with another LBD look quite recently, although that one was of a deadlier variety.

Elizabeth shared a picture of herself wearing a skin-tight latex dress, with her hair draped over her and brandishing a gun.

The actress looked absolutely ready to kill in her James Bond-inspired picture

The model looked like she was ready to kill in the picture, revealing that it came with news of the James Bond podcast she'd been working on.

Elizabeth shared that the final episode of the The Great James Bond Car Robbery podcast, which she'd been narrating, was finally out.

