Princess Diana's real royal chef says 'Spencer' was full of untruths - details

Princess Diana's former royal chef Darren McGrady has taken to YouTube to give his honest review of Spencer, the latest Hollywood blockbuster that sees Kristen Stewart play the Princess of Wales - claiming lots of the events portrayed in the film were totally untrue.

SEE: Princess Diana revenge dress lookalikes are everywhere right now

The former palace chef admitted he got "goosebumps" watching the film. "For just a few minutes it took me back there, I really imagined it was Princess Diana saying 'hello Darren'", he told his subscribers. "Though Sean Harris [who plays Darren McGrady in the film] called her 'Diana', I respected her title far too much for that - I always called her Your Royal Highness," explained the former royal chef.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in Spencer

Remembering his days at Sandringham's kitchen cooking for the royal and a young Prince William and Prince Harry, Darren revealed the movie showed "enough food to feed a whole cruise ship," explaining that there were actually only five chefs at Sandringham. "We'd be working through the night to get that amount of food done!"

MORE: Princess Diana's weekend nights in with Prince William and Harry are so relatable

RELATED: Princess Diana's diet revealed: everything she ate in a day

Revealing Princess Diana's favourite pudding was crêpe soufflé, Darren explained he would always offer the Queen one dessert she didn't like, followed by his crepe souffle - knowing the monarch would coincidentally pick Princess Diana's favourite.

Chef Darren McGrady gave his review of Spencer on his YouTube channel

"It worked every time, so the princess got her crêpe soufflé whenever she came to visit the queen", Darren continued.

The sweet treat was clearly popular with anyone who tried it, as Darren revealed kitchen staff would rush to get their hands on the leftovers. "When the platter came back from the royal dining room to the kitchen, I had to fight off all the other chefs from digging in.

Princess Diana loved to eat crepe souffle

"I'd put it into the warmer and wait, because I knew the princess would come down to the kitchen for seconds - she was too scared to ask for seconds in front of the Queen!"

Remembering his special bond with the late Princess, Darren continued: "She'd come down and she'd just sit on the kitchen worktop, just eating away at this crepe souffle… they were fun times."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.