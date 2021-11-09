Victoria Beckham recommends this 10/10 dessert - and it's surprisingly sweet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's gym-honed figure and radiant skin is no doubt owed to her extremely healthy, mainly plant-based diet - but her favourite dessert is surprisingly indulgent.

Marking the launch of her Reebok x Victoria Beckham activewear collection, the former Spice Girl posted a series of Instagram stories led by fitness pioneer and chef Tracy Anderson, who shared a series of healthy recipes loved by VB herself, giving fans an insight into the star's ultra-healthy lifestyle.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her gym-honed figure in new workout video

Sharing a video of autumnal apple muffins with a coconut sugar crumb, Victoria wrote: "This is seriously my favourite healthy dessert… 10/10 recommend."

Victoria's favourite muffins are plant-based and gluten-free, using coconut sugar and cinnamon for natural sweetness - making them totally delicious but also naturally nutritious. That means we can eat the whole batch, right?

Victoria shared her favourite dessert to her Instagram stories

During her latest appearance on River Café's Table 4 podcast, David Beckham's wife Victoria confessed her favourite snack – and it's not what you'd expect.

While most people prefer to indulge in sweet treats, Victoria craves salt when she's feeling peckish. "I like wholegrain toast with salt on it. It’s that carby thing, isn't it? It's that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.

Victoria's favourite muffins are vegan and gluten-free

"I'm a savoury person as opposed to a sweet person", said the mother-of-four, who also admitted: "I'm a very fussy eater and I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don't like oils or butter or sauces."

Love the sound of Victoria's favourite apple muffins? Luckily, Tracy Anderson shared the recipe on her Instagram, read on to find it below...

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups applesauce

⅓ cup melted coconut oil

2 vegan eggs

½ cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pinch salt

1 ½ cups gluten free flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Crumb Topping

¼ cup coconut sugar

2 tablespoons coconut sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅓ cup gluten-free flour

2 tablespoons coconut oil

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1

Pre-heat your oven to 350°F / 180ºC before mixing the applesauce, melted coconut oil and vegan eggs in a large bowl.

STEP 2

Stir in the coconut sugar, salt, and pure vanilla extract, followed by the gluten-free flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon. Mix until fully combined.

STEP 3

Scoop the batter into muffin cases ready to go in the oven.

STEP 4

Add all of the dry ingredients for the crumb topping to a small bowl and stir until fully combined. Pour the coconut oil into the dry ingredients and stir until the topping looks crumbly.

STEP 5

Sprinkle crumb topping on top of the muffin batter and bake for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

