Prince William is bound to be thrilled about the latest news from his stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall, which has been revealed on the Highgrove website.

MORE: Entering the Platinum Pudding Competition? These are the Queen's favourite desserts

William has long been a fan of the drink cider – and now Camilla has contributed organic apples from her Raymill Estate in Wiltshire to create Highgrove's new Organic Cider.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's daily diet revealed

The cider is available to buy at highgrovegardens.com for £2.95 a bottle and contains raw cider, spring water and organic raw cane sugar. It's suitable for vegetarians, and both lactose and nut-free.

MORE: Kate Middleton's birthday ritual inherited by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

READ: Veganuary: 12 amazing celebrity tips for going vegan in 2022

Highgrove Organic Cider

The website reveals: "Beautifully balanced, our Highgrove Organic Cider is made from carefully selected British organic apples, including varieties from The Duchess of Cornwall's Raymill Estate in Wiltshire.

"These apples are hand-picked, farm-pressed and slowly matured to make this tasty cider – best enjoyed chilled on a warm summers evening!"

We're sure that Camilla's stepson William will want to try the cider, having previously admitted he enjoys the beverage. The Duke visited the Rose and Crown pub in the Norfolk village of Snettisham in 2020, and asked the landlords: "Can I have a pint of cider please? I'm a cider man."

Raymill House in Wiltshire

As for Ray Mill House, Camilla purchased the property in 1994 following her divorce from her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

The Grade-II listed home is located just a 15-minute drive away from Highgrove House, the country home she now shares with Prince Charles. It acted as her main home from 1996 until 2003 when she moved out to live with Charles at their London residence, Clarence House, but she continues to keep the private property as a base.

The Duchess of Cornwall

In addition to making cider, the Duchess is also known for her love of wine, being president of the UK’s Vineyard Association.

Speaking at a reception celebrating the association’s 50th anniversary, the royal revealed: "People always ask me how I became involved in it all, well, first of all, I love wine, but secondly, my father was in the wine business, so I was brought up as a child drinking wine and water rather like the French."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.