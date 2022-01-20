Be the dream Valentine with this Biscoff Fondant dessert – see recipe Pudding goals right here

Valentine's Day is coming and if you're looking for an easy yet delicious dessert recipe to romance your beau, look no further.

MORE: HELLO's favourite Proseccos for Valentine's Day 2022

The Easy Peasy Baking campaign has shared a fantastic recipe for Biscoff Fondant Lava Puddings – we know, it sounds amazing. We reckon the recipe is pretty foolproof as it's super quick and only uses five ingredients, so give it a whirl.

Biscoff Fondant Lava Puddings

Makes 6 in a muffin tin, Prep time: 15 minutes

Equipment needed:

Electric or hand whisk

Large mixing bowl

Muffin tray

Spatula or spoon

INGREDIENTS FOR BISCOFF FONDANT

3 eggs

70g light brown sugar

300g smooth Biscoff spread

40g plain flour and extra for dusting

Butter for greasing

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan).

Step 2

Grease 6 cavities of the muffin tray with butter and dust with flour, tapping the whole thing upside down to get rid of any excess.

Step 3

In the bowl, whisk together the eggs and light brown sugar until light and doubled in volume, then using the spatula/spoon, fold in the Biscoff spread, followed by the flour.

Step 4

Divide the batter evenly into the prepared muffin tray, place in the oven and bake for 9-10 minutes.

Step 5

Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing, placing the puddings bottom side up on serving plates.

Step 6

Enjoy as they are or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, making baking simple. You can find more Easy Peasy Baking recipes and information on the campaign over on the Fab Flour website or on social: @fab_flour on Instagram or @fabflour on Facebook and Twitter.