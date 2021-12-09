HELLO's favourite Proseccos for Christmas 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is a time for fizz and Prosecco is now firmly cemented as one of the nation's favourite celebration drinks. Choosing one's Prosecco can be a tricky task, so here at HELLO! we've helped you out by doing our own taste test (we know, we know, it was tough!).

The eight Proseccos below were thoroughly enjoyed by the online gang and made it into our recommended festive fizz list. Whether you like your Prosecco organic, dry, Rosé or fruity, there's something for everyone with these choice picks.

Castellore Organico Organic Prosecco

This Prosecco got a unanimous yes from the team; very, very drinkable indeed. With its candied apple and orange flavouring, it had a delicious flavour without the sharpness of some Proseccos.

Castellore Organico Organic Prosecco, £7.49, Aldi

Castellore Organico Organic Prosecco Rosé

So good, it's in here twice – but this version is Rosé, which is a fun alternative if you're a little bored of regular Prosecco. We loved the strawberry, cranberry and cherry flavouring.

Castellore Organico Organic Prosecco Rosé Extra Dry, £8.49, Aldi

Freixenet Prosecco DOC

Another hit with the HELLO! girls, the Freixenet is a lovely light drink that's super moreish. Made from Glera grapes in Italy's Prosecco region, Veneto, it has citrus, apple and floral aromas with a delicate taste.

Freixenet Prosecco DOC, £9, Asda

i heart Prosecco

A delicious bubbly Prosecco that went down very well at our tasting. The i heart Prosecco has acacia flower aromas and delicate apple and peach flavours – lovely and light and perfect for Christmas drinks.

i heart Prosecco, £8.50, Tesco

Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut

A firm favourite with the team, the Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut is a delicious Prosecco with apple, honey, white peach, and acacia blossom. A classic and sophisticated choice.

Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut, £8, Sainsbury's

Mionetto’s Prosecco Rosé DOC

We also loved Mionetto's Prosecco Rosé, which contains two of the finest Prosecco grape varieties: Glera and Pinot Noir grapes. Fruity with a hint of red berries and grapefruit, it's ideal as an accompaniment to canapes and fish-based dishes.

Mionetto’s Prosecco Rosé DOC, £10.95, Slurp

La Gioiosa Superiore Valdobbiadene DOCG Millesimato

Both vegan and gluten-free, this easy-drinking yet elegant Prosecco is full of floral and fruity notes with a fabulous freshness. A big yes from us!

La Gioiosa, £9.99, Ocado

Rebuli Prosecco DOC Brut

This tasty and sophisticated Prosecco from Vento in Italy gets the thumbs up from us. The sparkling wine is recommended as an accompaniment to any meal, in particular, Italian dishes such as risotto, but is just as good on its own – plus it's sustainable too.

Rebuli Prosecco DOC Brut, £19.75, Humble Grape

