David Beckham surprises fans with unexpected new talent The former Manchester United star delighted fans with his skills in the kitchen

David Beckham has tried his hand at cooking a Chinese dish for Lunar New Year, much to the delight of fans. In a video posted to his 71 million Instagram followers, the 46-year-old international football star cooked up a storm to celebrate the occasion.

Victoria Beckham's husband, who prepared the meal in close friend Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, made Sweet and Sour Mandarin Fish, which had followers drooling. David posted the celebratory video, alongside the caption: "Learnt a new dish to celebrate Lunar New Year… Sweet and sour Mandarin Fish… must say I’m quite proud of how it turned out. Thanks for letting me use your kitchen @gordongram #LunarNewYear."

David further surprised fans by wishing everyone a Happy Lunar New Year in Mandarin, wishing followers prosperity for The Year of The Tiger.

One fan commented: "That's pretty awesome. I'm in China and we celebrated today!" while another added: "Happy Chinese New Year David." Unsurprisingly, many fire emojis were involved.

David wished his followers a Happy Lunar New Year

The origins of Lunar New Year are over 3,500 years old and are steeped in tradition. Festivities include family members receiving red envelopes containing money, dances and fireworks, the end of which is signaled by the Lantern Festival on the final day of New Year celebrations.

Traditional foods include fish that symbolises prosperity, dumplings and spring rolls that represent wealth and sweet rice balls for family unity.

Brooklyn Beckham is an ace in the kitchen

As a family, the Beckhams have mastered the art of cooking. David's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is a budding chef. In his latest Instagram offering, Cookin' with Brooklyn, the 22-year-old learnt how to bake with American baker and chef Nancy Silverton, accompanied by friend and Youtube star David Dobrik.

Even Harper, Victoria and David's youngest, knows her way around a kitchen. The 10-year-old has showcased her baking skills for charity bake sales in the past. We can't wait to see what's next on the Beckhams' menu.

