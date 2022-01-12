David Beckham just left wife Victoria the cheekiest note on her lunchbox The former footballer is such a romantic

Aw, Victoria and David Beckham are just the cutest celebrity couple out there. On Wednesday, the fashion designer and mum-of-four shared a photo on her Instagram page of a funny note that her husband had left her in the morning.

It seems Victoria wasn't in the best of moods, yet despite her grump, lovely David still took the time to make her lunch. What a gem!

WATCH: Harper Beckham's impressive baking skills

The photo shows Victoria's lunchbox with a post-it note stuck on the top, which read: "Enjoy lunch ****hole… Come home happier [smile] lots of love. You know who…"

The former Spice Girl commented: "Even when I'm grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham."

David's note for Victoria

We just love the way David makes Victoria's lunch for her – what an absolute gent.

David famously enjoys cooking, often showing off his culinary talent on Instagram. His eldest son Brooklyn has also inherited his passion for food, and now has his own online cooking show named Cookin’ With Brooklyn.

Even Victoria and David's youngest child, daughter Harper, likes creating tasty dishes alongside her famous dad.

David and Victoria Beckham

Last June, David wowed fans when he shared a video of himself creating some foodie art with award-winning chef Massimo Bottura. "What a treat to create the spin painting on Massimo’s plate," penned David, who looked thrilled with his culinary creation.

"What can't he do?!" wrote one impressed fan, whilst another agreed: "He's always been so good at cooking [clapping hands emoji]."

Also sharing the video to his personal Instagram, chef Massimo wrote: " … a gentleman who knows how to kick a ball, how to pick a great wine, and now how to plate the perfect dish!"

