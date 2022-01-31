Jamie Oliver fans go wild for his 'Sean Connery lookalike' dad as he shares rare picture of him alongside sons The chef has always spoken fondly of his parents, Trevor and Sally

Jamie Oliver had a treat in store for his fans on Sunday – a rare picture of his father Trevor, who many have likened to James Bond actor Sean Connery.

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares adorable video of son River – and his unexpected lookalike!

Taking to Instagram, the chef shared a lovely family picture, showing him and his dad sat on a bench with Jamie's two sons, Buddy, ten, and River, five, between them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver speaks out about ADHD and dyslexia

"Oliver's just hanging out," he simply captioned the post, which was quickly liked by over 43,000 fans.

READ: Jamie Oliver shares intimate new photo of wife Jools and their children

RELATED: Jamie and Jools Oliver look so in love after his revelation about baby number six

"Aww 3 generations," one of Jamie's followers wrote in the comments section, whilst another compared 67-year-old Trevor to actor Sean: "At a first glance I thought that was Sean Connery !!! (I had to put my glasses on)."

Fans have likened Jamie Oliver's dad Trevor to actor Sean Connery

A second added: "Lovely family picture. Sean Connery lookalike there," whilst a third remarked: "Happy Sunday Oliver's and Mr 007 at the end."

Another hilariously added: "Lovely picture of you guys. Your dad is all that and a bag of chips!!"

Jamie is really close to his parents, dad Trevor and mum Sally, and in the past has praised them for their work ethic, which he says he has inherited from them.

"My dad put me to work in the [family] pub as a young kid to earn pocket money, a pound an hour," he told The Guardian back in 2013.

Jamie with his parents, Trevor and Sally, and son Buddy

"My parents had a really strong work ethic that they've passed on to me. When I tried to sleep in, my dad would aim the hose at my bedroom window to wake me up at the crack of dawn."

Of their personalities, he added: "My mum is funny, bright, full of energy, a bit all over the place, a great mum. My dad was always the stricter parent, but I always felt that he loved me.

"The only time he ever gave me a hiding was when I left off stink bombs in the pub on a Saturday night and about 30 people left without paying. I deserved it, but my dad felt so guilty after that he bought me a fish tank."