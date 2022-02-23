Jamie Oliver delights with rare throwback of daughter Poppy - and it's so cheeky The star shares five children with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver will no doubt have made his many fans smile with the latest photo he shared to social media.

The dad-of-five took to his Instagram Stories, where he posted an unearthed picture of his daughter Poppy, now aged 19, when she was younger.

The cheeky image showed the youngster holding onto a spray paint can and standing in front of a car that was spray-painted in a range of colours.

Over the multi-coloured effect, someone had sweetly painted in white: "I love Poppy." In his caption, Jamie teased: "That time when Poppy spray painted my 4x4!"

Poppy, who turns 20 next month, is the eldest of Jamie's children with his wife of almost 22 years, Jools.

The couple tied the knot on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex, after dating for eight years. They went on to welcome daughters Poppy, Daisy, 18, and Petal, 12, and are also proud parents to sons Buddy, 11, and River, five.

Jamie shared the sweet photo to social media

Last summer, doting mum Jools shared a rare snapshot of Poppy to celebrate a special milestone – the end of her first year at university.

The proud mum posted a photo of her daughter sitting on the stairs on campus, lovingly captioning the image: "So proud of you Pop your first year is done" and adding graduation cap, book and white heart emojis.

Jamie and his wife Jools share five children

When one of the clothes designer's followers asked what Poppy was studying, Jools responded by telling them it was an English degree.

Her fans were thrilled by Poppy's achievement, with one writing: "And a tough year too. Well done to your lovely girl x."

Jools later shared another photo of Poppy sitting on the steps to her Instagram Stories, where she wrote: "Can't believe your first year is done xxx Pops."

