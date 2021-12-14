Jamie Oliver's new show leaves fans disgruntled and asking questions Fans have been desperate to see the show

Jamie Oliver is back in the kitchen, rustling up some festive treats with his family in two brand new Christmas episodes of Jamie's Together.

DISCOVER: Jamie Oliver isn't ruling out having more kids with wife Jools

As the show aired on Channel 4 on Monday night, Jamie's international fans complained to the TV chef they couldn't watch the programme outside of the UK. The disappointed comments came flooding in when Jamie shared a sweet snap of himself in the kitchen alongside son River, penning: "ONE hour to go 'til my new Christmas episode of #JamiesTogether. Who's doing the cooking this Christmas? Tag them in as they will wanna watch this tonight 8pm @channel4 x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son River is adorable in new video

Fans took to the comments section, with one asking: "Why can't your episodes be viewed in Australia?! So frustrating" and another writing: "I wish it'd air outside the UK". "Is it available in the US?" another asked, while a fourth commented: "how can we watch if we are from Brazil?" alongside a crying emoji.

READ: Jamie Oliver's ultra-rare royal feature at £6m family home revealed

Keen to appease his army of international fans, Jamie replied to one delighted Australian viewer, informing them they wouldn't have to wait too long. "Look out for them on the 16th and 23rd of December on Channel 10," he wrote.

International fans had some questions about Jamie's Together

Unfortunately, there has been no update regarding when the show will air in other countries.

If there's one thing for sure, it's that it wouldn't be Christmas without Jamie's recipes. The star's most popular festive trick is undoubtedly his famous 'Get Ahead Gravy'.

The weekend before Christmas, the chef advises you to make your gravy in advance. This will save you time and effort on the day - all you'll need to do is reheat it before plating up!

The TV chef is our go-to for Christmas recipes

"Good gravy has the power to transform, or even save, a meal," Jamie explained in his festive guide, Jamie Oliver's Christmas Cookbook. "This year, open your mind to a slightly radical idea: make your gravy a few days, or even weeks in advance, simply reheating it in your turkey tray on the big day. Stress, saved."

READ: Fans can't believe how talented Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is

Check out Jamie's exclusive guide for HELLO! readers for all his top tips and tricks.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.