Jamie Oliver's surprising use of Christmas turkey leftovers is an unexpected hit Jamie Oliver's recipe for leftover turkey stew sounds delicious…

What we would give for Jamie Oliver to cook our Christmas dinner! The celebrity chef took to Instagram on Monday to share his latest culinary creation, and fans can't get enough of his genius hack for festive leftovers.

Though we might delight in the post-Christmas food hangover and dining on countless turkey sandwiches, Jamie's turkey stew with sweet leek and smokey bacon biscuit dumplings is the perfect way to turn your Christmas dinner into a hearty, comforting meal - and it looks as delicious as it sounds.

"This is the most delicious dish," Jamie confirmed as he took fans through a filmed tutorial of his home-cooked creation.

"What are you lot cooking up today?!? This is one of my favourite ways to use up leftover turkey. Go on give it a try lovely lot. Wait until you see those smoky bacon biscuit dumplings OH YES!!!" Jamie continued.

Jamie thrilled fans with his creative leftover hack

Using a mixture of white and brown turkey meat with leftover stuffing, Jamie's hearty stew is warmed with sauteed onions, sage, celery and English mustard. The 46-year-old chef then combines fried bacon with buttery leeks and flour to make crispy bubble-and-squeak style biscuits.

Fans were quick to react to the genius recipe, rushing to the comments to share their love for the festive dish.

"So inspiring, love the way this dish comes together," commented one fan, while another remarked: "I made this tonight! Soooooo good! A definite do-over!" Other budding chefs confirmed the dish was "a great recipe" and "simply wonderful" when they tried it for themselves with the family.

Jamie's genius recipe is the best way to use up your leftover turkey

Jamie's hearty festive stew with golden bacon biscuits isn't the only genius leftovers hack the chef has shared with fans this week. Turkey and sweet leek pie, turkey risotto, Christmas crumble, bubble and squeak and the chef's signature leftover lasagne have also made an appearance on the star's Instagram this week.

Jamie and his wife Jools celebrated a big family Christmas with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River this year - no wonder they have so many leftovers!

