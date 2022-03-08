Jamie Oliver shares rare photo of eldest daughters to mark special event The Naked Chef star is a dad to five children

Jamie Oliver is a doting dad to five children, and while the celebrity chef shares plenty of insights into his life as a dad, his eldest daughters, Poppy, 19, and Daisy, 18, don't always feature.

However, on Tuesday to mark International Women's Day, he shared a rare photo of them as he paid tribute to all of the special women in his life. Also in the snap was daughter Petal, 11, son River, five, and Jamie's loving wife, Jools. Jamie was barely in the photo, with the glamorous women in his life filling the picture, as he left a loving tribute to them.

He wrote: "Happy international women's day…… here's to all you amazing Women out there today and every day… thank you for all you do for us… the planet & the men need you now more than ever, a special thought to the Ukrainian women & children x x x x x x joxxx."

Many of his fans were blown away by the gorgeous photo and tribute, with many posting heart and heart-eyed face emojis in the comments.

One said: "Ohhhh! Look at you! Blessed art thou among women, beautiful family, have a gorgeous day," while a second added: "Thanks a lot! Happy Women's Day to your lovely ladies, too."

Jamie paid tribute to the women in his life

A third commented: "You are so blessed with the beautiful bevy of ladies at your side," while a fourth joked: "Outnumbered there Jamie."

Others called the family "beautiful" and "lovely" while some wondered why Jamie's other son, Buddy, wasn't in the family photo.

Jamie and Jools shares five children, and speaking on The Chris Moyles Show, Jamie was fairly adamant that they wouldn't be expanding their family, but there was a caveat.

The star rarely shares photos of his eldest daughters

The popular chef explained: ""I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Chris then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie, 46, replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

