Strictly's Katya Jones celebrates with mindblowing six-tier birthday cake - and wow

Dianne Buswell has raised the bar for all future birthday parties since she hosted a group celebration for her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars on Thursday - and she provided the cake to end all cakes!

Fans were left awestruck when they saw Dianne's epic six-layer, foot-tall birthday cake which she labelled the "cake of dreams" on Instagram. The divine looking cake was covered in bright rainbow icing atop a smothering of vanilla buttercream between chocolate sponge layers and was adorned with cream-filled ice cream cones, plus decadent pink flamingo macarons.

Fellow Strictly star Katya Jones' elated face the moment she stepped up to bravely tackle the first glittery slice of the majestic cake was epic - and we can relate.

A fan immediately commented: "Ohhh my gosh that CAKE!!!! I need one of those in my life," and Dianne was quick to tell her followers that it was all thanks to the generosity of the Flavour Town Bakery. The bakery offers cakes made from Belgian chocolate buttermilk sponge, Madagascan vanilla, plus rainbow cakes, unicorn cakes and best of all, personalised custom cakes.

Party hosts Dianne and boyfriend Joe Sugg treated their Strictly friends with additional cupcakes and a range of seeded bagels, cheese and fresh fruit too. Katya wrote: "I can't thank you all enough for this beautiful afternoon! But it was definitely a celebration of all the birthdays with the wonderful group of people!!! Thank you for hosting us Dianne."

Other friends from the BBC show in attendance were Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova, Karen Hauer and Katya Jones, and they shared a series of photos of their celebration on Instagram.

The stars opened their home for the garden party set upon a hilltop with stunning countryside views providing a beautiful backdrop to the party.

They erected a large bell tent decorated with mint green and peach-hued balloons and cute wooden tables and colourful scatter cushions for their loved ones to comfortably dine in the sunshine.

Dianne's Instagram post revealed that guests had even been surprised with personalised treats, writing: "The little brunch boxes were so cute" as she thanked her supplier Little Pickers Grazing.

33-year-old Dianne, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, told fans the celebration had been "just perfect."

