Dianne Buswell may be busy unpacking things into her new home, but that hasn't stopped the Strictly Come Dancing star from experimenting in the kitchen.

The professional dancer, who is in a relationship with Joe Sugg, told her fans that her latest baking efforts ended in disaster. Sharing a snap of her baking tray, Dianne wrote: "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose!"

WATCH: Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

However, it wasn't all that bad as Joe shared a snap of his homemade cookie and remarked, "Good heavens".

Dianne, 31, and Joe, 29, have been dating since meeting on Strictly in 2018. The pair went public with their relationship once the show finished. They recently announced they had decided to take their relationship to the next level by buying a house together.

Earlier this month, the pair uploaded pictures of them posing outside their new, fancy abode. "Little life update. (No emerging daffodils were harmed in the taking of this photograph)," he wrote, while Dianne added: "New adventures."

Dianne shared this snap of her cooking fail

It features plenty of space for them to raise a family in the future, and Dianne has previously told her Instagram fans that she would like at least two children. "I think two," she said. "I always thought I was going to have twins though. If I have twins, then three but if I don't have twins then two."

Quizzed about whether she and Joe have talked about getting married, the pro dancer recently told HELLO!: "I plan my work a lot, but that's probably as far as I go with planning. I'm quite an unorganised person actually.

However Joe posted this delicious looking cookie

"Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."

