David Beckham's heartwarming meal with mum Sandra will divide the nation The football star enjoyed a feast with his mother

David Beckham shared a rare photo of himself and his mother Sandra as the two sat down for a sweet family meal together. The football star snapped a smiling selfie with his mum, 73, as they tucked into a quintessentially British meal on Monday night.

David, 47, loaded his plate with gammon, chips, mushy peas, a fried egg, coleslaw and a more controversial food choice – pineapple. He washed down the hearty meal, which he revealed was his favourite as a child, with a can of Coke Zero, while mum Sandra sipped on some Diet Coke.

The star took to social media to share the adorable selfie with his whopping 71.3 million followers on Instagram. He captioned the post: "Can't beat dinner with mum [heart emoji] Gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw & mushy peas...Favorite as a kid thanks mum [heart emoji] followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea [tea emoji] Sorry @jo_jo_beckham_ the [crown emoji] was home for dinner [laughing emoji] @sandra_beckham49 [heart emoji]."

Fans and friends were quick to pen their thoughts about David's sentimental meal under the image. "Top man Becks! Nothing like a mother's cooking," one commented, while another excitedly added: "Beckham's a gammon and pineapple guy too!" A third said: "David knows where it's at! Number one tea!"

David and mum Sandra enjoyed a wholesome meal together

Other fans weren't so sure about the meal's eclectic ingredients. "Ham with pineapple and mushy peas?" one wrote, as another penned: "Lost me at coleslaw and mushy peas but otherwise a fine spread."

The two share a close relationship

The two enjoyed their meal in Sandra's pristine kitchen, which boasted a marble work surface, dove great colour scheme, a wooden round table and black leather chairs.

It's no secret that David likes to get creative in the kitchen himself. Whether flipping pancakes with his daughter Harper or whipping up some sweet and sour Mandarin fish with Gordon Ramsay, David knows how to cook up a delicious storm.

