Kate Middleton's super healthy diet: The Duchess' typical day on a plate

The Duchess of Cambridge has an enviable glow and seriously lean physique, which is no doubt partly due to her healthy daily diet. But was does the 40-year-old royal eat to keep her energy levels high while looking after her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as well as attending regular royal engagements?

Kate is known for her healthy lifestyle and love of sport, so we're not surprised to discover that the Duchess eats healthily too. From what we know about the Cambridge family's daily diet, they like to eat a variety of nutritious, flavoursome meals, with Kate doing much of the cooking at home herself. The Duchess likes to involve her children in the cooking process such as making pasta or pizzas together, but it seems husband Prince William isn't much of a cook!

WATCH: Secrets behind Kate Middleton's daily diet

Find out what Duchess Kate eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner below…

What does Kate Middleton eat for breakfast?

The mum-of-three is known to be a big fan of smoothies for breakfast, like her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

According to the MailOnline, the Duchess blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for a healthy morning drink. With that combination, it's no wonder the royal looks so radiant.

Kate is also thought to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast.

What does Kate Middleton eat for lunch?

The Duchess is not a vegetarian, but reports have revealed she mainly likes to eat meat-free dishes for lunch.

During her and William's royal tour of India, Chef Raghu Deora, who was charged with creating dishes for the royal couple during their stay at the Taj Mahal Palace, revealed that he served up a lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for the pair.

"It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred," he explained.

Kate and William are fans of sushi

We also know that the couple enjoy sushi, after they visited Japan House London. Talking to Japanese chef Akira, William said:

"Very impressive," while eating some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

Other favourites of Kate's are said to be watermelon salads, tabbouleh, ceviche and gazpacho, according to a 2014 Daily Mail article.

The Duchess enjoys a drink at a royal function

What does Kate Middleton eat for dinner?

The Duchess eats similar evening meals to many of us: roasts, pasta and curries.

When she was seven months pregnant with Prince George, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable dish cooked by Indian couple Chan Shingadia and her husband Hash, who ran the Spar shop near Kate's home in Berkshire at the time.

Kate has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food – although she revealed ahead of her royal tour of India with Prince William that unlike her, her husband "struggles" with spices.

Roast chicken is a favourite in the Cambridge household

Roast chicken is another popular meal with the royals – Prince Harry famously proposed to Meghan while they were cooking the meal and Kate and William love it as well.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair in 2012: "In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William’s favourite supper, roast chicken."

Pasta is a favourite in the Cambridge house too. People reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, the royal told Matthew Kleiner-Mann: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

What does Kate Middleton snack on?

The Duchess is known to favour healthy snacks should she feel peckish between meals, such as raw fruit and vegetables such as goji berries.

Like many of us, however, Kate loves a treat too and has been spotted enjoying popcorn in the past. During the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014, Prince William and Kate attended a basketball game in New York where the pair were spotted tucking into a bucket of popcorn together.

Does Kate Middleton eat dessert?

Kate likes to indulge in the odd sweet treat, just like the rest of us. The royal mum's pudding of choice is sticky toffee pudding, which she often enjoys at the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire.

Duchess Kate loves sticky toffee pudding

Chef Rody Warot told People: "Kate is always discreet and has always complimented the dishes with great kindness... For dessert, her favourite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy."

