Meghan Markle's favourite dish is surprisingly easy to make at home The Duchess of Sussex often holidayed in St. Barths before she met Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex has spent a lot of time in the Caribbean over the years, sharing the delights of her travels on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

READ: Meghan Markle's braised short ribs make for the perfect date night recipe

The wife of Prince Harry is every inch a foodie, having written many a blog post on her favourite dishes and best foodie hotspots across the globe, from LA to St. Barths, Paris to Toronto. Meghan even described herself as: "Someone who not only loves but also appreciates the art and skill that goes into making good food."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 foods the royal family love to eat

The former Suits actress previously revealed one of her favourite dishes, or "#BestBite".

The Duchess' Salt Cod Fritters, "a simple plate of food that makes you close your eyes as you eat it so as to not be distracted by anything else in the world," are surprisingly simple to make - and they're guaranteed to taste delicious.

LOOK: Meghan Markle reveals her favourite location for an ultra-luxury girls' trip

The Duchess of Sussex often wrote about her travels on The Tig

Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan spent time in the upscale town of St. Barths where she discovered the dish "in this mom and pop resto, nestled off a dirt road in the South of St. Barths".

The Duchess describes the dish as: "The perfect exterior crunch enveloping a moist cloud of salted cod with just the slightest back kick from the scotch bonnet pepper, served piping hot, and washed down with a glass of wine."

Scroll on to discover Meghan's recipe for the "100% foodie approved" Creole delight.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound dried salt cod, rinsed in several changes of cool water and soaked overnight

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons ice water

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 small red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 small Scotch bonnet chile, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Rinse the cod and pat dry. Using your hands, shred it into small pieces, then chop it very finely.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder.

Step 3

Add the eggs and ice water and whisk just until combined.

Step 4

Fold in the chopped cod along with the onion, garlic, bell pepper, chile, thyme and black pepper.

Step 5

In a large, deep skillet, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil to 375°. Working in batches, scoop tablespoon-size mounds of batter into the hot oil and fry, turning once, until the fritters are deeply golden all over, about 1 ½ minutes.

Step 6

Drain on paper towels. Transfer to a platter and serve hot.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.