Dua Lipa's dazzling birthday cakes have to be seen to be believed

Dua Lipa celebrated her 27th birthday in style earlier this week. The singer partied with an intimate group of close friends and loved ones while on holiday – and marked the special occasion with an array of beautiful birthday cakes.

The first of Dua's cakes was a whimsical floral design, boasting yellow petals, a cream-coloured frosting, delicate sprinkles of black poppyseeds, tiny purple blossoms and green petals. The delicious treat read: "Happy Birthday Dua," in cursive chocolate sauce writing. It was finished with pretty twisted gold candles.

Dua's second stunning cake featured a sweet lavender exterior and was flanked by carefully cut-out iced lilac flowers. The same words were written on the top of the incredible dish, but this time in ethereal white lettering.

The delectable three-tiered cake consisted of three layers of sponge and was finished with rows of icing inside.

Dua's first cake featured delicate floral detailing

The singer shared the snaps of her incredible cakes with fans online. She captioned the photos of her birthday bash: "!!!!Bootcamp!!!!"

Friends and followers gushed over the star's playful post. "You are way too beautiful girl," one user wrote, while another said: "Slaaay." A third commented: "Birthday queen," and a fourth added: "Angel girl."

The star's second cake was a pretty lilac hue

Of course, Dua upped the ante in the wardrobe department for her birthday 'do. Rocking an all-black mesh hybrid dress on Tuesday, the beloved singer looked phenomenal in the slinky number. Consisting of a sheer bodysuit layered with gothic bralette inserts and a draped mini skirt, Dua's 'barely there' dress was certainly one to enchant.

The London-born fashionista wore her glossy raven hair in a sleek, straight style, illuminating her flawless complexion with a dewy highlighter and honey-hued bronzer.

Levelling up her abstract ensemble, Dua layered her look with several pieces of chunky jewellery, including a mesmerising diamond ring and statement embellished ear cuff.

