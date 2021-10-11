Dua Lipa's ultimate hangover cure is so surprising We'll be trying this...

It might seem like celebrities are always looking their best, but even the likes of Dua Lipa suffer from hangovers after one too many cocktails.

After feeling a little worse for wear, Dua took to Instagram to share her ultimate hangover hack with her 73 million followers - but it's not what you'd expect.

Move aside electrolyte waters, vitamin drinks and headache pills, the 26-year-old star posted a photo of her "hangover cure" and it's the most delicious remedy we've seen for a while.

The New Rules songstress tucked into a classic English meal of beer-battered fish, chunky chips and vibrant mushy peas, served with a side of tartare sauce, a classic pub lunch for a Sunday afternoon.

Dua shared her fish and chip lunch to her Instagram Story

Aside from being the perfect autumnal comfort food, is there any truth behind Dua's fish 'n chips lunch? According to Healthline, foods like potatoes contain fast-acting carbs that can increase your blood sugar during a hangover and improve related symptoms.

When the liver is processing alcohol, it no longer focuses on regulating blood sugar, which is why we can feel nauseous, dehydrated and fatigued following a night out.

Despite her gym-honed figure and epic abs, it's refreshing to see the star opting for a hearty pub lunch - even stars like Dua Lipa need to enjoy a bit of rest and recovery.

The Demeanour songstress made fans go wild over the summer after sharing several snaps in statement bikinis. Showing off her summer glow and enviably toned figure, the star soaked up the Mediterranean sun wearing a regal-looking bikini to Instagram. Her blue ensemble featured chic puffed sleeves and a dazzling gemstone on the bust.

Dua paired her poolside look with statement orange sunglasses and delicate shell drop earrings. "BEEEEEFA," penned the star, who captivated fans with a series of picture-perfect postcard snaps from her latest vacation.

We wonder if seafood was on the menu for Dua following her nights of partying in Ibiza?

