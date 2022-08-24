Perrie Edwards marks touching milestone with the most impressive cake The Little Mix star knows how to throw a party

Perrie Edwards and her husband-to-be Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrated their son's first birthday this week. The Little Mix star threw a lavish photoshoot to mark baby Axel's birthday – and plenty of cake was involved.

Perrie shared an array of snippets from the event with her millions of fans on social media. The professional photoshoot was set in a studio and the walls were lined with black and white images of the family's first year together.

Axel beamed as he was placed beside a large white birthday cake brandishing gold lettering that spelled out 'one.' The cake featured a simple yet sophisticated design – a cream frosting with three layers of sponge beneath it.

The one-year-old looked adorable in a beige knitted baby grow as he tucked into the cake on set. The images captured of his feast made for the cutest birthday pictures – which Perrie posted online alongside the caption: "Axel's cake smash! (theee most adorable thing I’ve ever witnessed)," with a cake and laughing emoji.

Fans online gushed over the sweet photographs of the singer's son. "The absolute cutest," one friend wrote, while another fan added: " Oh my goodness what gorgeous photos," with a string of heart-eyes emojis. A third commented: "I simply can’t cope with this level of cuteness!!," and a fourth mentioned: "So gawjussssss I can’t deal!!"

Perrie celebrated her son's first birthday earlier this week

Earlier this year, Perrie thrilled fans when she gave fans a glimpse inside Axel's nursery – and it looked epic.

The carefully curated space boasted a large square crib, neutral-toned furniture including a chest of drawers, a chair, cloud-shaped shelving, a wide chest of drawers, an armchair and a mini moose rocking chair.

The wallpaper featured a dreamlike blue and white pattern which was complemented by cream-coloured carpets – making for a truly serene atmosphere.

