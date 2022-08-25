Lady Amelia Windsor's birthday cake is unbelievably elegant – look The royal's cake was so delicate

Lady Amelia Windsor celebrated her 27th birthday in style on Wednesday. The socialite and cousin of Prince Harry enjoyed a birthday meal at One Hundred Shoreditch – ending her evening by tucking into the most delicate birthday cake.

Lady Amelia showed off a small yet elegant slice of birthday cake, which was topped with honeycomb, a single white candle, vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle. The words: "Happy Birthday," were displayed in cursive chocolate writing beside the sweet treat.

The royal shared the image online via social media for all her followers to see. She simply captioned the delectable post: "@onehundredshoreditch @hueandcryagency," with a red love heart emoji.

Throughout the evening, the star offered her fans glimpses of her luxurious dinner setting. She snapped a photo of the luxurious bar area in the East London hotel, which boasted a pink interior, a golden marble tabletop and leather bar stools.

Lady Amelia's birthday cake was so pretty

She also captured a photo of the beautiful sunset over the city of London, showing off the building's impressive views.

To mark her birthday, Lady Amelia's close friends flocked to Instagram to share images of the society sweetheart on her special day.

The star celebrated her 27th birthday this week

In one image taken by a close friend,Lady Amelia looked timeless in a sleek midi dress boasting a satin finish, a cowl neckline and subtly ruffled trim. The star completed her effortless aesthetic by slipping on a pair of black flatform Birkenstocks.

A large, patterned silk scrunchie featuring an eye-catching red trim adorned the birthday girl's wrist in addition to a simple bracelet.

Lady Amelia's friend posted the stunning picture and wished the society sweetheart a Happy Birthday, captioning the wholesome post: "Happy Birthday to this wee rocket @amelwindsor."

