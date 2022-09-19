The Queen's birthplace is now a famous Chinese restaurant Find out where the late monarch arrived into the world

Queen Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 by Caesarean section at home - but if you thought that meant the royal cottages, Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, you'd be very wrong.

The Queen, who sadly passed away on 8 September, actually entered the world at a relatively normal address: 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, which was the home of her maternal grandparents.

WATCH: The Queen's finest family moments

And if you thought visiting the birthplace of the late monarch would involve heavy security, you'd also be wrong - as you can actually make a dinner reservation at the location.

The Queen Mother and Elizabeth leaving for her Christening in 1926

Yes, 17 Bruton Street is now home to a swanky Chinese restaurant named Hakkasan, which features in numerous fine-dining guides and even has a Michelin star rating.

The Mayfair branch is actually their second London restaurant, and it opened its doors in November 2010 - so a whopping 84 years after the Queen was born there.

Although it may not look too fancy from the outside, 17 Bruton Street is home to a very upmarket restaurant

If you visit the address, you can spy the placard on the wall declaring: "On the site stood the townhouse of the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne where Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, later to become Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was born on 21 April 1926."

The plaque tells tourists how special the location is

The house itself was bombed during the war, so the new property is not the exact one belonging to the Queen's family, but the address remains the same.

Even Princess Eugenie has visited Hakkasan - here she is leaving in 2012

Hakkasan Mayfair describes itself as "a leading destination for modern Cantonese cuisine in London", and has special dishes unique to that restaurant, including "steamed New Zealand mini lobster, black truffle roast duck, and sliced blue abalone in Hakka sauce."

You can book on their website at hakkasan.com/mayfair.

Rihanna was also seen leaving the trendy restaurant in 2014

Hakkasan's dress code is 'smart casual' and we'd happily scrub up to visit the birthplace of the Queen and enjoy some swanky dim sum…

