Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar's verdict on his food leaves him speechless

Gordon Ramsay took his lookalike son Oscar to work on Monday evening and the cute three-year-old reminded the TV star that working with children can be a challenge.

The 56-year-old celebrity chef took Oscar, who celebrated his third birthday last Wednesday, along to one of his popular Bread Street Kitchen restaurants to sample the menu. If Gordon had hoped for a nice taste testing and positive feedback session with the little one, then he didn't quite get what he had hoped for – but it made for the cutest and funniest video.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay keenly awaits his three-year-old son's verdict on his food

Gordon took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of his youngest child seated at a round table on a plush leather seat with a spoon readily in hand as busy chefs dashed around in the background. A smartly suited member of the restaurant staff named 'Uncle Mario' leaned forward in suspense while Oscar delved into a bowl of ice cream. Meanwhile, Gordon was recording and enthusiastically asked his son what he thought…

"Oscar! Oscar, is that nice?" the chef repeatedly asked as Oscar silently gave up on trying to scoop the ice cream up with a spoon and instead funnelled it into his mouth with his bare hands, nodding with gusto. "Ooh my lord!" groaned Gordon at the sight as he turned away, while Mario descended into a fit of giggles.

Gordon and Oscar share a similar sense of humour

The doting father of five was thrilled when daughter Tilly showed an avid interest in cooking and together, resulting in the BBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch. The young TV star also made a name for herself on Celebrity MasterChef Australia in 2021 where she won the runner-up prize.

Little Oscar loves his food too

Meanwhile, Gordon has been happily married to Tana Ramsay since 1996 and together they share children Megan, 24, 22-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 21-year-old Tilly, who famously starred in Strictly Come Dancing last year, and of course three-year-old Oscar.

