Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana breaks social media silence for double celebrations! Tana shares five children with the celeb chef

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana has been enjoying a social media break in recent months.

MORE: Tana Ramsay dazzles in thigh-split sequins as she parties with Victoria Beckham

But she returned to Instagram this week for a very special celebration.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tana Ramsay shares hilarious behind-the-scenes look at family life

Tana, 48, shared two family snapshots in celebration of her daughter Tilly's 21st birthday.

READ: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana shares unseen baby photo for happy family event

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's son Jack reunites with family following time away

The first throwback photo shows Tilly as a little girl with a head full of curls and wearing sweet little pony pyjamas. The second recent photo shows mother and daughter posing for a selfie together, with Tilly cheekily sticking out her tongue for the camera.

Tana shared a loving birthday message for daughter Tilly

"Happy Happy 21st Birthday to my crazy gorgeous girl, you are simply everything and I am a very lucky mummy x I love you x @tillyramsay @gordongram," Tana captioned the post.

READ: Holly Ramsay shares sweet sunbathing picture alongside brother Oscar

MORE: Gordon Ramsay secretly sells second Cornwall home in county's most expensive sale EVER

It's not the only 8th November in the Ramsay household. Tilly shares her special day with her dad, Gordon Ramsay – and Tana also shared a post in celebration of her husband as he turned 56.

Husband Gordon also celebrated his birthday on 8 November

"Happy Birthday to another crazy person in my life!" she wrote alongside a series of photos. "Never a dull moment….. Thank you for all the fun and thank you for all the love, you and our ever growing family are everything to me x You are simply the best x @gordongram."

READ: Gordon Ramsay hits back after being 'shamed' for staying in Cornwall in lockdown

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's £6million Cornwall holiday home will take your breath away

Gordon and Tana have been happily married since 1996 and together share five children: Megan, 24, 22-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 21-year-old Tilly, who famously starred in Strictly 2021, and little Oscar, three.

Gordon and Tana with their four eldest children

Last year, Gordon and Tana celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary - and Tana had a surprise in store for fans.

She shared a video showing her dancing around in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their family's luxurious London home.

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," wrote Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit" she wrote as she twirled in the classic satin gown.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.